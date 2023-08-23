Smooth sailing in mining maintenance

Heavy machinery in the mining sector requires frequent maintenance and lubrication to ensure equipment is efficient and reliable.

In the mining sector, regular maintenance of grease pumps is not desirable, so a quality unit is desirable to prevent unexpected and unwelcomed operational issues. Faulty grease pumps can lead to significant downtime and loss of productivity – translating to increases in expenditure.

One of the most significant challenges with grease pumps in mining and processing sectors is the extreme environmental conditions they regularly endure.

Pumps must be able to withstand harsh temperatures, dusty environments, and high humidity levels. As a result, grease pumps must be durable and reliable enough to operate in these conditions.

Read the full article here.