SmartROC rigs get even smarter

The SmartROC T45. Image: Epiroc

Epiroc’s SmartROC Tophammer cabin rigs can now access RCS version 6.27, increasing productivity with possibilities to use features such as One Hole Automatic (OHA).

The new version delivers additional automation, which reduces wear on consumables while saving money. There will also be an added value for customers as the update has the potential to increase the functionality of their existing SmartROC cabin rigs.

“SmartROC T35, T40 and T45 will profit from these extra benefits due to this upgrade,” Epiroc global product manager Ulf Gyllander said.

“The rigs will have access to improved drill plan handling, a possibility to enable auto hole reset, high altitude functionality, easier to read fuel consumption and improved information around drill functions related to anti-jamming in the display.”

OHA creates possibilities for customers to drill down to the desired depth, adding rods automatically as required with minimal intervention from the operator. Once the hole is complete the rig pulls up all the rods automatically.

“SmartROC D50, D55, D60, D65 and SmartROC C50, already include many of the new benefits coming from this new RCS version,” Epiroc global product manager Mattias Hjerpe said.

“However, as a result of this upgrade, these rigs will feature an improved automatic rod-handling sequence which further optimises One Hole Automation and minimises operator input.”

