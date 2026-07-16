Kal Tire is combining AI, sensors and real-time analytics to transform tyre and haul road management into a predictive and autonomous mining system.

With the acceleration in autonomous and data-driven systems within mining operations, tyre management is emerging as a key element in improving safety, productivity and cost efficiency across large-scale haul fleets.

Kal Tire is positioning itself at the centre of that shift with a suite of digital technologies designed to move tyre and haul road management from reactive inspection to continuous, predictive intelligence.

At the centre of this approach is KalPRO TireSight, an autonomous inspection system that uses advanced thermal imaging technology and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven analytics, powered by Pitcrew AI, to continuously monitor the condition of haul truck tyres.

The system is designed to detect early indicators of failure, including hot spots from tire separations, heat build-up and structural issues, before they escalate into costly downtime or safety incidents.

The goal, according to Kal Tire vice president Australia Caleb Pullella, is to give operators clearer visibility of tyre condition in real time so decisions can be made earlier and with greater confidence.

“TireSight is shifting the focus towards earlier detection using high frequency inspections, which is increasingly important in operations where tyre-related downtime can significantly impact production schedules and operating costs,” Pullella told Australian Mining.

“The value is not just in detecting issues but in turning that information into timely, practical actions on site.”

TireSight integrates thermal imaging, AI and analytics with automatic work order integration to TOMS – Kal Tire’s Tire & Operations Management System, where condition-monitoring teams assess alerts and support maintenance planning.

This combination of automation and human oversight helps to ensure that AI outputs are translated into actionable maintenance decisions.

“A key feature of the platform is its continuous improvement loop, where operational insights are fed back into the system to refine its detection capability over time,” Pullella said.

“Our condition-monitoring teams often identify patterns that help improve the system’s accuracy and that feedback is used to continuously strengthen the model.”

Building on TireSight, Kal Tire has expanded its digital capability into haul road performance through KalPRO HaulSight, a system developed in partnership with Australian mining technology company Decoda.

While TireSight focuses on tyre condition, HaulSight is designed to identify and manage the haul road conditions that contribute to tyre wear and equipment damage.

The system uses light detection and ranging (LiDAR), cameras and on-board edge computing mounted to haul trucks to detect hazards such as spillage, road undulations and high G-force zones in real time.

These conditions can significantly affect tyre life, fuel consumption and haul cycle efficiency if not addressed.

By integrating directly with TOMS, HaulSight provides instant alerts and enables automated maintenance responses, helping operators address issues before they impact production.

Pullella said the combination of tyre intelligence and road condition monitoring represents a more complete approach to fleet performance.

“TireSight tells us what is happening to the tyres, while HaulSight helps us understand and manage the conditions that are driving that performance,” he said.

“Together, the systems provide a connected view of both equipment condition and operating environment, allowing mines to optimise decisions across the full haul cycle.

“That connection is where we see the biggest gains in productivity, safety and tyre life.”

This feature appeared in the July 2026 issue of Australian Mining magazine.