Slide into success: Conveyor success with Timken’s bearings

“Timken since the late 1990s, has invested in developing and deploying surface engineering technologies, to create a wear resistant and friction reducing hard film coating process – this product was designed to address extending bearing life in contaminated applications – successfully addressing out customers’ requirements,” Timken Australia national mining manager Mark Davies said.

From high temperatures to heavy loads, to the unavoidable debris and water ingress, bearings in mining haulage applications are constantly under pressure.

“This issue is experienced across the board – from material handling conveyors to dump truck wheel bearings, there really isn’t a piece of mining equipment that doesn’t operate in this environment on a day-to-day basis,” Davies said.

