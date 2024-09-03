Slattery Auctions presents NSW Hunter Valley onsite used mining equipment auction

Image: Slattery Auctions

Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity to acquire used mining equipment at an onsite auction in Hunter Valley, New South Wales.

Location: Hunter Valley, NSW

Opens: 9.00am AEST, Monday September 9

Closes: 7:30pm AEST, Thursday September 12

Featured equipment:

2010 Caterpillar D11T Dozer

7 x 2009 Caterpillar D11T Dozers

2007 Caterpillar D11R Dozer

4 x 2006 Caterpillar 16H Graders

Whether you’re looking to expand your operations or upgrade your fleet, this auction provides access to premium machinery that’s built to last.

Enquiries: Jono Wilson, 0425 217 559