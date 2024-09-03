Slattery Auctions presents NSW Hunter Valley onsite used mining equipment auction

Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity to acquire used mining equipment at an onsite auction in Hunter Valley, New South Wales.
Location: Hunter Valley, NSW
Opens: 9.00am AEST, Monday September 9
Closes: 7:30pm AEST, Thursday September 12
Featured equipment:
- 2010 Caterpillar D11T Dozer
- 7 x 2009 Caterpillar D11T Dozers
- 2007 Caterpillar D11R Dozer
- 4 x 2006 Caterpillar 16H Graders
Whether you’re looking to expand your operations or upgrade your fleet, this auction provides access to premium machinery that’s built to last.
Enquiries: Jono Wilson, 0425 217 559