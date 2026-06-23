Sky Metals is continuing to expand its Tallebung tin project in New South Wales, with fresh drilling uncovering more shallow mineralisation just weeks before a major resource update and pre-feasibility study.

The latest campaign has extended mineralisation along the north-eastern edge of the deposit and identified a new zone outside Tallebung’s current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), adding to the sense that the project still has room to grow.

“These latest results continue to demonstrate the strength and growth potential of the Tallebung system, with broad, shallow mineralisation being extended across the deposit,” Sky Metals managing director and chief executive officer Oliver Davies said.

“The consistency of these intercepts reinforces our confidence in the potential of Tallebung, which will be highlighted in the impending MRE update and PFS.”

Located in central western New South Wales, Tallebung is a historic tin field that Sky is advancing as a near-term development opportunity. Demand for tin is being supported by its use in semiconductors, electronics and solar technologies, placing renewed attention on projects capable of bringing new supply to market.

Among the standout results were 34m at 0.27 per cent tin, 0.03 per cent tungsten and 57.7 grams per tonne (g/t) silver from 39m, as well as 14m at 0.58 per cent tin and 0.04 per cent tungsten from just 1m below surface.

The shallow nature of the mineralisation is becoming a defining feature of Tallebung and could support open-pit mining should the project move into development. Mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth, with Sky planning further drilling to test the extent of the system.

The timing is significant. An updated MRE is due in the coming weeks and will incorporate an expanded drilling database of more than 500 holes, with a pre-feasibility study to follow shortly after.

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