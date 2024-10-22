Image: Aussie Family Living/shutterstock.com

In response to the rugged demands of the Australian mining industry, SKF has launched an enhanced version of its SDVD bearing housing range.

This update underscores SKF’s commitment to innovation tailored specifically to the needs of mining operations.

The SKF SDVD housing range was originally developed in 2015 to address the critical challenges associated with conveyor pulley applications. Since then, it has become a preferred solution within the coal and hard rock sectors, thanks to its robust design and cost-effective performance.

SKF Australia application engineering manager Darren Kenworthy reflects on the company’s pioneering efforts.

“SKF globally has been at the forefront of rotating machinery innovation since our inception in 1907,” Kenworthy said.

“SKF understands that conveyor pulley failures can be very costly. The SDVD launch in 2015 was the next logical step in housing innovation for the critical mining conveyor pulley application.”

Through direct interactions with customers, SKF identified a pressing need for a housing that could be installed correctly with minimal training, yet still deliver superior performance.

The SDVD range meets these requirements by offering superior sealing, premium bearing support, and excellent manufacturing tolerances, all at a competitive price point. Its axial labyrinth configuration has improved sealing and wash-down resistance, while the simplified seal design ensures that correct installation can be achieved easily and consistently.

The 2024 version of the SDVD housing includes several key enhancements that make it the definitive choice for mining conveyor applications moving forward. The modified housing is equipped with drilled and tapped holes for vibration sensor mounting, enhancing maintenance capabilities, and a new bolt-on “shroud” is available for extra protection in harsh environments

“The launch of the enhanced SDVD housing range has taken SKF’s offering to another level,” Kenworthy said.

“We’ve worked closely with miners that have already adopted the SDVD housing and made incremental updates that make this the “go to” for any mining conveyor pulley application now and into the future.”

The updated SDVD range, suitable for conveyor live shaft pulleys with shaft diameters from 60–300 mm, is available through local SKF authorised distributors or pulley rebuilders.

Another of SKF’s notable innovations around conveyor pulley reliability, in conjunction with the dedicated bearing & housing product ranges, involves optimising management of pulley acceptance tests (PAT).

PAT was developed as a tool to ensure the build quality of both new and refurbished conveyor pulleys.

SKF’s testing protocol, conducted in partnership with pulley rebuilders nationwide, includes rigorous vibration data analysis executed with SKF’s IMx on-line vibration data platform. The results are quickly analysed, with relevant feedback & a reliable pass or fail diagnosis delivered within two hours, thereby significantly reducing the incidence of new installation failures.

SKF will continue to foster close working partnerships in the mining industry, always with a strong focus on customer needs, continuous product improvement, and product developments that help their customers to achieve their business goals.

For more information and to explore the SKF SDVD housing for the mining industry, visit the official SKF website.