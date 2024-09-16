Six Australian exhibitors to visit at MINExpo 2024

MINExpo takes place in Las Vegas. Image: Randy Andy/shutterstock.com

MINExpo, the world’s largest mining trade show, descends on Las Vegas next week, providing exhibitors with the ultimate platform to showcase their capabilities before an international audience.

As one of the world’s most important mining nations, Australia always has a strong presence at MINExpo, and 2024 proves to be no different with Austmine leading another strong delegation of Australian mining equipment, technology and services (METS) companies.

Ahead of the event, which takes place from September 24–26, Australian Mining profiles six Australian companies that are worth visiting during the expo.

Geographe – stand S02

Geographe supports global miners with improving their maintenance and safety practices through enhanced performance parts and specialised tooling solutions.

The company’s enhanced performance wear parts are engineered to solve unique mine site challenges.

Geographe specialised tooling solutions are designed to deliver reduced downtime and improve overall safety on mine sites. The company leverages innovation, automation and advanced technology to ensure reliability and durability in all its offerings.

By listening to the unique challenges faced by mine sites, Geographe works closely with maintenance teams to deliver solutions that unlock incremental gains in operational efficiency.

Geographe understands the importance of maintaining a safe and efficient mine site.

Visit Geographe at MINExpo to learn how the company’s enhanced performance wear parts and specialised tooling solutions can help achieve your maintenance and safety objectives.

geographe.com.au

Veridapt – stand S12

Veridapt leads the digital revolution in fuel management, commodity monitoring and emissions tracking.

The company’s proprietary AdaptFMS platform monitors, controls and authorises the use of over 30 billion litres of fuel annually, across more than 150 global mining, rail and terminal operations.

At the forefront of mine-site fuel management for over 20 years, Veridapt’s technology is built on rugged hardware and enterprise software specifically developed to fit operations of any size.

Tracking the entire fuel and lubricant chain down to the last litre from delivery to consumption, AdaptFMS ensures all inflows and outflows across an operation reconcile to within a suitable error limit.

AdaptFMS users achieve real-time reconciliation, increased productivity, asset efficiency, cost optimisation, optimal security, and accurate emissions monitoring.

Veridapt’s worldwide clients include BHP, Rio Tinto, Vale, Teck, Syncrude and major rail companies.

veridapt.com

Mining Skills Australia – stand S13

Mining Skills Australia (MSA) is a global leader in skills development, revolutionising traditional classroom-based learning with advanced technologies such as 3D animation, virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, and gamification.

These technologies are supported by competency and proficiency-based safety and training programs delivered through digital blended learning experiences, learning management systems (LMS), and on-site training specialists.

MSA’s technology replicates various standard operating procedures and work instructions, demonstrating best practices across safety-critical controls, principal hazards, and machinery operations in load and haul, drill, and blast environments.

This implementation aligns with Australian standards of process and procedure, further enhancing content resource support through a robust LMS. MSA’s Academy of Training and Consulting offers Australian standard-accredited courses, from certificate to diploma levels, available on-site or online.

MSA delivers practical machine operator training, supporting load and haul production personnel with train-the-trainer programs, production supervision, site safety, content development, and training systems and processes. This includes drill and blast across open cut and underground mining sectors.

miningskills.com.au

Safe-T-Products – stand S05

Safe-T-Products, a global leader in safety devices for mining and mineral processing, continues to thrive under managing director Marcus Coyle’s leadership. Marcus took over from his late father, company founder Martin Coyle, more than 15 years ago.

Under his guidance, Safe-T-Products has expanded into new markets worldwide while maintaining high standards of quality, safety, and sustainability. The company’s cutting-edge products, developed through intensive design processes and rigorous testing, are used by major companies across the globe.

Safe-T-Products has experienced substantial growth due to Coyle’s targeted regional strategy, with particular emphasis now placed on the promising US market.

With its headquarters in Perth, Western Australia, Safe-T-Products is located in one of the world’s premier mining regions. This strategic positioning allows for close collaboration with mining partners and fosters an ideal environment for continuous research and development.

The company remains committed to innovation, customer needs, and pushing the boundaries of mining safety technology, continuing the legacy of its founder.

safe-t-products.com.au

Mipac – stand SK7

Mipac is a global leader in operational technology, control systems, and engineering services for the mining industry. The company provides intelligent solutions that improve efficiency, productivity, and safety across the entire mining value chain.

With over 27 years of experience and a team of over 175 staff, Mipac tackles complex challenges other vendors avoid, offering custom automation solutions alongside the company’s innovative SaaS software, designed by miners for miners.

At a greenfield site, Mipac helps customers with everything from feasibility studies to commissioning, ensuring your operation is set up for success. At a brownfield site, Mipac helps customers optimise or modernise their operation.

The company’s experienced engineers will analyse current plant performance to provide considered, methodical advice and implement improvement plans.

Founded in Australia, and with its North American headquarters in Tucson, Arizona, Mipac is a trusted partner for intelligent mining.

mipac.global

AusIMM – stand S18

AusIMM is the peak body for professionals working in the resources sector, with a focus on shaping careers, showcasing leadership, creating communities and upholding industry standards.

AusIMM represents a global community from 100 countries involved in all aspects of the mining industry, existing to support and advocate for those who are building a professional career in the resources sector, whether they’re a director, manager, technician, consultant or student.

AusIMM offers outstanding professional development opportunities including world-class technical mining conferences, leadership events, online courses and digital resources to help build and accelerate careers.

The industry body hosts local and global networking opportunities to connect professionals with common goals and interests and help build their profile.

AusIMM’s outstanding membership program offers a range of exclusive benefits to support students through to senior executives throughout their career in resources.

ausimm.com