SiteIQ: Shutdown data done right

Image: Coates

Find out how data from Coates’ proprietary asset management system SiteIQ is making customers’ shutdowns more efficient than ever before.

Industrial shutdowns are crucial to ensuring the longevity and profitability of operations across various sectors, demanding meticulous planning and execution to minimise downtime and optimise resource utilisation.

Coates’ experienced industrial solutions team are no strangers to the ins and outs of efficient shutdown events, drawing on decades of experience from across a range of industries.

Arguably the most crucial tool at the disposal of Coates team on these major projects is SiteIQ, the next-gen asset management system that has replaced the legacy CHASE system.

Used in conjunction with a staffed tool store, barcoded assets are tracked, monitored and managed, with detailed reporting to provide clearer understanding of costs, timings and utilisation.

“When you’re delivering large construction projects or planned industrial events like shutdowns, the more informed your approach, the better the outcome,” Coates general manager – industrial solutions Kamaile Knight said.

“In supporting the delivery of major events, our emphasis is on helping customers to work safely, efficiently and cost effectively, and data is an important part of how we do this.”

Developed in response to evolutions in technology, as well as learnings from the previous system, SiteIQ represents a significant leap forward, offering a suite of smart, intuitive features designed to support complex maintenance events and construction projects more efficiently and effectively.

Customer challenges

To better understand the benefits of this system, let’s first unpack some of the typical challenges customers face on major projects such as shutdowns.

Scale and complexity : The successful delivery of major industrial and construction events typically demands a large temporary workforce. Managing a large workforce and its equipment needs can be costly and complex,

: The successful delivery of major industrial and construction events typically demands a large temporary workforce. Managing a large workforce and its equipment needs can be costly and complex, especially for projects with tight schedules and budgets.

Cost of tools and equipment : Contractors working on major projects require access to the right tools, equipment, and consumables from the moment they arrive on site. To minimise downtime and stick to budgets and deadlines, the efficient management of these resources is crucial.

: Contractors working on major projects require access to the right tools, equipment, and consumables from the moment they arrive on site. To minimise downtime and stick to budgets and deadlines, the efficient management of these resources is crucial. Labour shortages: In a tight labour market, workforce utilisation is another challenge many customers are facing. This means it’s more important than ever to make the most of the personnel available and empower them to do their best work.

Smooth operations

SiteIQ has been designed to address each of the above problems using a range of innovative features and functions. Coates’ experienced tool store controllers manage day-to-day operation of the system on site, with customers benefitting from the extra level of detail available to them through reporting.

The platform harnesses real-time and historical data to enable precise planning and cost estimation. This ensures that each event has the right equipment and tools on site when needed, which is particularly crucial in remote locations.

SiteIQ also facilitates the monitoring of tool and equipment allocation to various contractors, promoting accountability and cost savings. It allows for detailed tracking of hired assets, ensuring their timely return, and reducing the chance of loss or damage. This visibility into asset utilisation and contractor activities enables better hiring practices and increased event workforce efficiency.

Custom access also reduces unnecessary equipment use and improves safety and tool time, while data-informed site mapping supports the strategic placement of stores and staff allocation, enhancing overall productivity and reducing transaction times.

“Customers can easily have 15-20 different contractors on site, each with its own tooling requirements,” Knight said. “Without an itemised view of what’s on hire for each contractor, it’s difficult to keep track of these assets.

“When customers have a comprehensive view of all tooling and equipment, they can optimise equipment hire and proactively follow up with contractors when items aren’t returned. This is particularly important in the lead-up to event close-out.”

Flexible support

Coates has successfully deployed SiteIQ on shutdown events for customers across Australia, including in challenging remote locations off the coasts of Darwin and the Pilbara region of WA.

According to Knight, SiteIQ strengthens Coates’ ability to provide comprehensive support for customers, whatever challenges they’re facing.

“With branches Australia-wide, Coates has reach into a large asset pool which drives cost efficiency and takes some of the pressure off our customers,” she said. “Coates also has the flexibility to provide a range of additional services to support customers how, when, and where they need it.”

Click here to find out how Coates can help optimise the delivery of your next shutdown event.