Silver Mines has submitted an updated Biodiversity Development Assessment Report (BDAR) for its Bowdens project in New South Wales, taking the miner a step closer to developing the site.

The submission was made alongside a response to the New South Wales (NSW) Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI) request for information (RFI), forming part of the project’s development application redetermination process.

Silver Mines said it refreshed the project’s ecological surveys and updated its biodiversity assessment in line with the Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016, following consultation with DPHI in late 2025.

The company now expects DPHI to assess the updated submission material before providing an updated assessment report to the Independent Planning Commission of NSW (IPC), which will consider the project’s development application redetermination.

Silver Mines managing director Jo Battershill said the submission marked an important step forward for the Bowdens project.

“It is very pleasing to announce this important milestone for the Bowdens Project,” Battershill said.

“Importantly, the decision in late 2025 to refresh the ecological studies provided the Company with a navigable pathway through the Bowdens redetermination process.

“Subsequently, the team’s focus has been to finalise the surveys and complete the BDAR in accordance with the requirements of the BC Act for assessment by the relevant departments.”

With both the BDAR and RFI responses now submitted, Battershill said Silver Mines was looking ahead to the next stage of the approval process.

“It is important to point out that the Bowdens Project remains a high-quality, critical minerals project of both state and regional significance, and development of it remains our top priority,” he said.

Located about 26km east of Mudgee in central NSW, Bowdens is described by Silver Mines as Australia’s largest undeveloped silver deposit.

The broader project area covers 2115 square km of titles across about 80km of strike within the highly mineralised Rylstone Volcanics, with potential for silver, lead, zinc, copper and gold systems.

Battershill said Bowdens could also provide a significant boost to the local workforce if developed.

“The project is estimated to generate more than 300 jobs during the construction phase and over 200 people during steady-state operations, which would make it one of the largest employers in the district,” he said.

“Separately, the Bowdens Definitive Feasibility Study is almost complete, and we look forward to updating investors with the results in the coming weeks.”

Silver Mines said it would continue consulting with government departments, local communities and other stakeholders throughout the assessment and redetermination period.

Read more: Mining hits record-breaking contribution in New South Wales

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.