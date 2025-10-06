‘Significant’ gold drilling results at Apollo

Image: Phawat/stock.adobe.com

Adelong Gold has released initial assay results for diamond drilling at the Apollo gold and antimony project in Victoria, posting “significant” results which highlight growth potential.

A total of four diamond drill holes were completed for 1054 metres, focused on the Meade’s mine area, and found broad mineralised zones and high-grade intercepts beneath historical workings, with results supporting the geological model of the site.

Drill intercepts for gold included 27m at 1.69 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold from 255m, including a high-grade interval of 1.69m at 7.58 g/t gold from 263.31m.

Other drill results included 10.9m at 3.26 g/t gold from 69.1m including 6m at 5.36 g/t gold from 74m.

“These maiden assay results at Apollo represent an important step forward for Adelong Gold and validate our geological model within the Dig Fault zone. The continuity of mineralisation beneath historic workings highlights Apollo’s strong potential for significant resource growth,” Adelong Gold managing director Ian Holland said.

“With these results in hand, we are now advancing towards an initial resource model and preparing for follow-up drilling to test depth and strike expectations.”

The results are said to strongly support historical drill results for Apollo, posted in February 2025, which also shows additional strong grades of gold and antimony – including results of 3m at 5.2g/t gold and 3.4 per cent antimony from 66m.

The Apollo gold project is located at the end of the Walhalla gold belt, situation 120km northeast of Melbourne and is located within the highly prospective “Melbourne Zone” that hosts Southern Cross Gold’s Sunday Creek project.

It also features multiple zones of thick, high-grade gold mineralisation, presenting an immediate exploration and development opportunity.

