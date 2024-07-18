Sibanye-Stillwater welcomes sustainability win

Image: lovelyday12/stock.adobe.com

Sibanye-Stillwater has again been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series which highlights companies standing out for their leadership in sustainability.

Companies included in the FTSE4Good demonstrate strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices measured against international standards.

Conducted by FTSE Russell, evaluations are based on performance in areas like corporate governance, health and safety, anti-corruption and climate change.

Sibanye-Stillwater chief executive officer Neal Froneman celebrated the inclusion, which has featured the company since 2016.

“For 2024, we achieved an 85th percentile ranking in the industry classification benchmark super sector for basic resources, surpassing both industry and sub-sector average scores in the main ESG pillars,” Froneman said.

“This ranking endorses our purpose of safeguarding global sustainability through our metals and energy solutions.”

The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

Sibanye-Stillwater is a multinational mining and metals processing group with a diverse portfolio of operations, projects and investments across five continents.

The company is also one of the foremost global recyclers of platinum group metal autocatalysts and has interests in leading mine tailings re-treatment operations.

Sibanye-Stillwater has recently begun to diversify its asset portfolio into battery metals mining and processing and increase its presence in the circular economy by growing its recycling and tailings reprocessing exposure globally.

The major recently boosted its sustainability portfolio with the addition of a 140-megawatt (MW) wind energy project in South Africa.