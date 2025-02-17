Sibanye-Stillwater CEO retires

Image: Vittaya_25/stock.adobe.com

Sibanye-Stillwater has confirmed that current Sibanye regional officer for southern Africa Richard Stewart will begin his transition into the chief executive officer (CEO) role from March 1.

Stewart, who brings extensive experience in mining operations with more than 24 years’ experience in South Africa’s geological and mining industries, is a fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa and a registered natural scientist.

Stewart joined Sibanye in 2014. Since then, he has contributed significantly to a successful and value-accretive acquisition and growth strategy.

The appointment comes as current Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman prepares to retire on September 30.

“Neal has led the Sibanye-Stillwater group since 2013, guiding the initial turnaround of the three mature, challenging gold mines that the group inherited from Gold Fields,” Sibanye-Stillwater chair Vincent Maphai said.

“From the significantly more profitable and stable base that was established, he subsequently drove the strategic growth and diversification of the group into what it is today – a multinational mining and metals processing company with a diverse portfolio of operations, projects and investments across five continents.”

Maphai thanked Froneman for his strategic leadership and commitment.

“I am sure that these sentiments are echoed throughout Sibanye-Stillwater, where Neal’s inspirational and values-based leadership in the role he defined as ‘chief enabling officer’ will be sorely missed,” Maphai said.

“Neal leaves a business which is in good health, financially and operationally, with a clear and consistent strategy.”

Maphai said he and Froneman are immensely proud of Sibanye’s extraordinary achievements over the past decade.

“As Neal expressed to me, while he has the same enthusiasm for what he does, and has lost none of his drive, he now wishes to spend more of his time with his family and loved ones and on his many interests,” Maphai said.

“Neal’s legacy extends far beyond his role at Sibanye-Stillwater and he is highly regarded as a thought leader globally.

“His prominent roles as chairman of the World Gold Council and co-leading the Crime and Corruption workstream for business in South Africa, amongst other high-level engagements, suggest that he will contribute to the advancement of the global minerals industry in various ways in future.”