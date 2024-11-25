Sibanye invests in education and skills

The Sibanye-Stillwater Simulacrum is designed to help student and UJ faculty experience underground mining conditions in a controlled environment. Image: Peruphotoart/stock.adobe.com

Sibanye-Stillwater and the University of Johannesburg have unveiled the Sibanye-Stillwater Simulacrum mining facility and the Sibanye-Stillwater centre for sustainable mining, bringing the decade-long partnership’s investments in education to over $R55 million ($4.6 million).

The $R43 million ($3.6 million) Simulacrum is a modern mining facility built on the University of Johannesburg’s Doornfontein campus in South Africa.

It comprises a vertical shaft, mine tunnels and stope environments, a rescue chamber, and virtual reality infrastructure to simulate an underground mining environment.

The Simulacrum is designed to help students learn about underground mining conditions and help researchers and academics conduct innovative research in a controlled environment.

Sibanye and the University of Johannesburg have also launched the Sibanye-Stillwater centre for sustainable mining, which will emphasis postgraduate research and practices that integrate fourth industrial revolution (4IR) technologies such as advanced analytics and automation, in hopes of improving efficiency and sustainability.

Sibanye-Stillwater will contribute $R12.75 million ($1 million) to fund the centre’s activities from 2024 to 2026.

“The future of our industry depends on innovation, skilled professionals, and a commitment to finding safer and more productive ways to mine,” Sibanye chief executive officer Neal Froneman said.

“These world-class facilities will support the development of skills and expertise needed for the mining industry in South Africa to remain globally competitive and to maintain its critical role in the South African economy and society.

“These facilities will drive innovation in the industry and provide mining students with practical training in a modern, controlled environment, ensuring they are adequately equipped to drive the future success of the industry.”

The Simulacrum and centre for sustainable mining brings Sibanye’s total investments in education since 2013 to over $R2 billion ($169.5 million).

“The Sibanye-Stillwater Simulacrum enhances the learning experience by connecting theoretical knowledge with practical training,” University of Johannesburg vice chancellor Letlhokwa Mpedi said.

“Our partnership allows students to better understand practical mining aspects. The Sibanye-Stillwater centre for sustainable mining will focus on postgraduate research, integrating fourth industrial revolution (4IR) technologies to improve mining efficiency and sustainability.”

