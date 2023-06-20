With over three decades of experience, Jimmy Cergovski’s impressive journey at Coates began as a fitter mechanic, propelling him to his current position as industrial services manager for NSW.

What sets Cergovski apart is not only his strategic acumen in planning and optimising major shutdowns but also his genuine passion for executing successful events.

“I get a buzz out of it,” Cergovski said. “I thrive on the excitement of mobilising a team, setting up a massive operation, and witnessing the collective energy as we work towards mission accomplished. Well-planned and executed shutdowns are a vital aspect of our customers’ operations.”

In his busy role, Cergovski skilfully orchestrates shutdowns and maintenance events, delivering efficient and seamless operations that effectively meet the diverse needs of Coates’ customers. His dedication ensures that Coates provides the missing pieces— critical tooling and equipment backed by technology and end-to-end support services —so customers can focus on the bigger picture during these complex events.

“Different shutdowns have different requirements,” he said. “Different jobs require different skill sets; therefore, we have to be versatile to tailor to those needs.”

Cergovski’s expertise lies in understanding these nuances and ensuring that each job is staffed appropriately. This approach guarantees a smooth workflow, leaving no room for delays or inefficiencies.

Throughout his career, Cergovski has had numerous highlights at Coates, but one project that stands out is his management of EnergyAustralia’s Mt Piper power station shutdown in NSW. The 24/7 project posed significant challenges, requiring the team to build everything from scratch within a tight timeframe.

“I had never worked on a power station before, and my team had no prior experience with these types of shutdowns. It was entirely new territory for all of us, involving a new customer and a fresh concept,” he said.

However, despite the considerable demands placed upon the team, Cergovski embraced the opportunity with unwavering enthusiasm. He devoted himself to meticulously training his team from the ground up, ensuring they were thoroughly prepared for the task at hand.

Cergovski recalled the excitement and satisfaction of overcoming these obstacles: “I loved every minute of it.”

The success of the project was further underscored by the client’s satisfaction.

“Coates delivered on their promises, providing a controlled environment with accountability, traceability, and transparency, along with increased tool time and significant cost savings,” Cergovski said.

Cergovski’s motivation to make a positive impact on the industry stems from his deep-rooted connection to his work. Having started in a Coates branch dedicated to shutdown work for steelworks, he feels a personal connection to the industry.

“It’s in my blood,” he said, thriving on the excitement and camaraderie that comes with each project, and knowing that Coates can deliver exceptional results, leaving customers satisfied.

Looking ahead, Cergovski’s aspirations revolve around building on Coates’ extensive experience in the industrial sector to drive growth.

“I firmly believe that Coates is a leader in best practices within the industry, and my goal is to showcase the company’s capabilities and ensure that customers experience the full range of Coates’ services,” he said.

Cergovski’s journey at Coates highlights the core values and dedication that drive the company’s success. His expertise with industrial shutdowns, combined with his passion for providing end-to-end solutions, has cemented his position as a key figure in the industry. With Cergovski acting as an important part of the team, Coates continues to revolutionise industrial services, offering customers a comprehensive and unparalleled experience.

To learn more about Coates and their comprehensive range of industrial services, visit the Coates website.