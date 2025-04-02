Showing off the best in mineral processing

GRX25 represents a platform for showcasing cutting-edge advancements in the mining sector. Image: Austmine

GRX25 is an event designed “by industry for industry” that will champion innovation and collaboration.

The 2025 Global Resources Innovation Expo (GRX25), hosted by Austmine in partnership with AusIMM, represents a platform for showcasing cutting-edge advancements in the mining sector, and this year’s Accenture Innovation Zone is a prime example. Accenture managing director Eric Croeser believes the mining industry is on the cusp of a transformative era powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies.

“In an environment ripe for reinvention, it’s critical for miners to embrace technology to remain future-focused and stay globally competitive in the critical minerals and bulk commodities extraction sector,” he said.

GRX25, to be held in Brisbane from May 20–22, will enable Accenture to showcase its breadth of capabilities and services to assist mining clients in Australia and around the world.

“We are excited to share how our clients are utilising technology to remain ahead of the curve, optimise operations and enhance decision-making processes,” Croeser said.

Innovation is a core strategy for Accenture, which is committed to being at the forefront of technological change, driving a culture of continuous learning and innovation for its people and clients.

“We see the Accenture Innovation Zone as an exciting opportunity to support others with this mindset,” Croeser said. “Working with AusIMM and Austmine, we aim to give researchers, start-ups, entrepreneurs and tertiary institutions exposure to foster new connections and a global platform to showcase cutting-edge tech solutions.”

Croeser will be presenting at GRX25, discussing significant growth in demand for critical minerals, driven by a shift to low-carbon tech. He will also discuss the challenges faced by mining companies operating in this sector, including how they can achieve net-zero via sustainable and responsible production practices.

Croeser will outline the technology interventions identified in Accenture research that can accelerate decarbonisation, as well as identify the pain points that can delay value creation.

Two companies in particular, Loop Hydrometallurgy and Optrix, are leading the way with technologies in mineral processing and digital integration, and are set to redefine the future of mining operations.

Ever-growing demand for critical minerals, especially copper, means the mining industry faces a growing supply shortage. Loop Hydrometallurgy has introduced the Halion Loop technology, a new hydrometallurgical process that enables mines to produce high-purity copper on-site, reducing reliance on traditional smelting. This innovative process is built on a saltwater-based extraction method that minimises costs, water usage, power consumption, and carbon emissions.

Unlike conventional technologies that require high temperatures, high pressures, and complex refining processes, the Halion Loop simplifies copper recovery while making it economically viable to process low-grade, polymetallic, and arsenic-contaminated ores.

A key feature of the technology is its next-generation electrowinning cell, which reduces power consumption for copper recovery by up to 70 per cent, giving it the lowest carbon footprint of any copper extraction method globally.

Trials in 2024 demonstrated the capabilities of the Halion Loop. According to Loop Hydrometallurgy, the process achieved 99 per cent copper extraction from ores with as little as eight per cent copper content and from particles as large as 1080 microns.

Optrix has developed ARDI, a DataOps platform designed to consolidate, analyse and visualise operational data from mining machines and processes. ARDI acts as a centralised data integration tool, bringing together multiple data sources into a single accessible interface.

The technology has already demonstrated its value in several key areas, including remote monitoring, where it provides real-time visualisation of mining activities. It has also been instrumental in data-driven decision-making, helping companies identify inefficiencies and optimise performance.

Machine learning capabilities within ARDI further enhance its impact, allowing for predictive maintenance enhanced performance.

By analysing operator behaviour and machine performance, the platform can highlight areas for improvement, leading to increased productivity and reduced equipment downtime.

In mineral processing, ARDI has been used to fine-tune plant operations, improving throughput while minimising energy consumption.

Currently in its growth stage, Optrix is expanding its presence in the mining sector by providing a comprehensive solution for digital integration.

With the ability to create a single source of truth for mining operations, ARDI is helping companies bridge the gap between raw data and actionable insights, making digital mining operations more efficient, cost-effective and sustainable.

A new era of innovation

The Accenture Innovation Zone at GRX25 highlights the transformative power of emerging technologies in the mining sector.

In addition to Loop Hydrometallurgy and Optrix, the Accenture Innovation Zone will house a further 14 innovators, including the University of Adelaide’s Stimula Strategic Consulting, Theia Simulation, Stratum AI, Metalogenia Australia, Greyman Ops, Swing Invent Holdings, and more.

As the resources sector strives to increase efficiency, reduce environmental impact and secure a stable supply of critical minerals, these innovations offer practical solutions that can drive long-term sustainability and profitability.

The Innovation Zone provides an ideal platform for the researchers, innovators and entrepreneurs to have a unique space to present their work to a global audience.

GRX25 will be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre from May 20–22.

This feature appeared in the April 2025 issue of Australian Mining.