Showcasing Weir’s all-of-mine capabilities at MINExpo

Weir at MINExpo 2024. Image: Weir

Weir is an innovative, end-to-end solutions provider focused on accelerating sustainable mining.

Exhibiting at this year’s MINExpo, in the Central Hall Booth #8833, Weir has showcased its marketing-leading brands and unveiled a range of new innovative technologies and solutions.

Weir has launched its ESCO NEXSYS GET Lip System for rope shovel dippers, which lowers lip maintenance requirements, extends tooth and adapter life and, ultimately, provides miners with longer uninterrupted shovel operation.

Weir has also unveiled its new high-capacity ENDURON ELITE screen. It’s a double-deck banana screen, available in a range of sizes, the largest of which has a deck measuring 4.3m x 8.5m and weighs nearly 50 tonnes. It’s driven by two exciters, whereas competitor machines of comparable size require three.

It will form an integral part of Weir’s commitment to deliver transformational flowsheet solutions in which traditional tumbling mills are replaced by high pressure grinding rolls (HPGRs) and vertical stirred mills, potentially reducing energy consumption by up to 40 per cent.

Weir’s booth features the digital hub, which will highlight Weir’s digital offering, MOTION METRICS, and Weir’s new digital brand, NEXT Intelligent Solutions.

The new MOTION METRICS ShovelMetrics Gen 3 Payload monitoring solution is designed to optimise truck loading and improve haulage efficiency by reducing both underloading and overloading. And as part of Weir’s commitment to service its customers even in the most remote locations, MOTION METRICS systems now support connectivity via Starlink, enabling reliable data transmission anywhere in the world.

NEXT Intelligent Solutions extend and expand Weir’s current capabilities and transforms its process optimisation services into real-time digital solutions. Weir has developed digital packages for all of its market-leading solutions – pumps, cyclones, HPGRs, screens and hoses and spools – based around key customer needs: insight, uptime and production.

The digital hub will use monitors to create a remote operation centre, allowing attendees to experience the same digital platforms and interfaces that Weir utilises to support its customers.

Attendees have also had an opportunity to experience an interactive scale P&H 41000XPC shovel model demonstration of MOTION METRICS ShovelMetrics Gen 3, as well as a ShovelMetrics model control station, featuring the same touch screen monitor and controller used by operators.

Weir experts from its digital, extraction, processing, comminution, tailings, and flowsheet solutions teams will be available at the booth to continue the conversation about how Weir is partnering with customers to accelerate sustainable mining.

“MINExpo is a wonderful event and a great opportunity to catch up with our customers and colleagues,” Weir chief executive officer Jon Stanton said.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work to expand our portfolio of innovative, end-to-end solutions to help our customers produce the metals and minerals required to transition to a low carbon economy and it’s exciting to be able to show that off at the world’s largest mining show.

“It is clear the world needs more metals and minerals but there is a recognition in the industry that we need to mine them more sustainably than we have in the past. That means using less energy, using water wisely and generating less waste. And Weir – with our world-class engineering, advanced materials science and intelligent automation – is at the forefront of helping miners do that.”

