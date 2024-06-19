Shooting Stars and Orica unite

Orica, a world leader in mining and infrastructure solutions, is now a major partner of Shooting Stars, investing in the next generation of indigenous women leaders in Australia.
In its 150th year, Orica is committed to building strong relationships both globally and within its host communities.
The comany’s Reconciliation Action Plan was launched in 2022 with a focus on hosting both internal and external initiatives to improve cultural knowledge and build stronger relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
Shooting Stars is a school-based education engagement program for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls and young women.
As a program that is community-led and place-based, Shooting Stars proudly prioritises the employment of local Aboriginal women, which helps to ensure program delivery is responsive to the cultural priorities and needs of each specific community.
The program offers advocacy, support and opportunities to Shooting Stars participants throughout their education journeys.
Driving its vision, empowered Aboriginal girls and women, Shooting Stars aims to build confidence, cultural identity, and positive wellbeing so girls and young women in the program are empowered to drive their own futures and reach their full potential.
Yarning research conducted at Shooting Stars is grounded in Aboriginal ways of knowing, being and doing, and provides a platform for participant and community voices to be heard.
Through this partnership, Orica’s contribution to Shooting Stars’ operation across Western and South Australia, will also assist with further development of this unique evidence base to challenge the status quo.
“Orica partnered with Shooting Stars to advance our commitment to equitable opportunities for Indigenous females, aligning with our diversity, equity, and inclusion, and reconciliation goals, while fostering growth alongside key customers in communities where we operate,” Orica area business manager – west metals Abhishek Iyer said.
Communities and regions in which both Shooting Stars and Orica operate, include Leonora and Laverton in the Goldfields; Collie and Boddington in the Southwest; and Whyalla in South Australia.
“We are very excited to call Orica a major partner, especially when they have already shown such dedication and enthusiasm to this partnership,” Glass Jar Australia executive officer Helen Ockerby said.
This endeavour ensures the sustainability of our program so we can continue to empower Aboriginal girls, women and their communities, while also working to address barriers to empowerment.”
In addition to the funding Orica has committed to the Shooting Stars program, it is hoped that the partnership will open doors for participants to access career opportunities, including internships, work experience and mentoring.
Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.