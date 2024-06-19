Shooting Stars and Orica unite

In its 150th year, Orica is committed to building strong relationships both globally and within its host communities.

The comany’s Reconciliation Action Plan was launched in 2022 with a focus on hosting both internal and external initiatives to improve cultural knowledge and build stronger relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Shooting Stars is a school-based education engagement program for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls and young women.

As a program that is community-led and place-based, Shooting Stars proudly prioritises the employment of local Aboriginal women, which helps to ensure program delivery is responsive to the cultural priorities and needs of each specific community.

The program offers advocacy, support and opportunities to Shooting Stars participants throughout their education journeys.

Driving its vision, empowered Aboriginal girls and women, Shooting Stars aims to build confidence, cultural identity, and positive wellbeing so girls and young women in the program are empowered to drive their own futures and reach their full potential.