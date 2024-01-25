Shipments on the up for MinRes

Image: dimdiz/stock.adobe.com

Mineral Resources (MinRes) has released its report for the second quarter of 2024 (Q2 2024), celebrating an increase in iron ore shipments.

Iron ore shipments increased by 23 per cent for Q2, up to 4.8 million wet metric tonnes. This number is expected to be boosted by the Onslow iron project in June 2024 when the site ships first ore.

MinRes said the Onslow project is progressing well, with construction expected to be delivered well within budget.

“The Ken’s Bore construction camp is at full capacity, with 200 resort rooms delivered and progressively occupied,” MinRes said in its report.

“The procurement of the autonomous road train fleet and associated systems continued (in Q2). The construction of the truck maintenance facility is well advanced.”

A particular highlight from the quarter was MinRes increasing its stake in the MARBL joint venture with Albemarle.

“MinRes’ share of the Wodgina mine increased from 40 per cent to 50 per cent and Albemarle took full ownership of Kemerton lithium hydroxide processing plant,” MinRes said.

The Wodgina lithium mine is located in the Pilbara region of WA. It is one of the world’s largest known hard rock lithium deposits.

“Costs at Wodgina are forecast to decrease this year as stripping completes,” MinRes said.

“Wodgina achieved attributable quarterly spodumene concentrate production of 55,000 dry metric tonnes (dmt), with improved plant recoveries. Spodumene concentrate shipments increased significantly to 65,000 dmt.”

