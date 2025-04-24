Spotlighting the women changing industries

Image: Prime Creative Media

Nominations are closing soon for the 2025 Women in Industry Awards – and this is your final call to make sure the trailblazers in your workplace and networks get the recognition they deserve.

For more than a decade, these awards have celebrated the remarkable women redefining what’s possible – from transport and mining to engineering, manufacturing, logistics, and more.

Why nominate?

Because recognition matters. Visibility matters. Representation matters. When we celebrate women breaking new ground, we inspire others to step forward, challenge the norm, and keep moving the industry forward.

You might know a colleague whose innovation changed the course of a project. A mentor who’s lifted countless others through knowledge and leadership. A young star who’s already made an impact early in their career. This is your chance to say: “You’ve made a difference”.

There’s an award category for every kind of impact – from energy to advocacy, safety to engineering, and beyond. And at the pinnacle stands the Woman of the Year award, recognising the very best of the best.

Submit your nomination now – don’t miss the chance to be part of a growing legacy of change.

Let’s celebrate the women driving progress. Let’s show the next generation what’s possible.

Nominations are ongoing until May 9. Seize the opportunity to nominate a woman who has inspired you at work, and is doing incredible things in your industry. Submit your nomination here and don’t miss out!

