Shallow high-grade gold hits at Andy Well

Meeka Metals has hit shallow, high-grade gold at its Andy Well underground mine, extending the strike of the Wilber lode roughly 450 metres south of the current mining area.

These high-grade results from the site, which is part of the larger Murchison gold project, included 4 metres at 27.82 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) from 167 metres, including 2 metres at 54.43g/t Au.

Another hit was 8 metres at 9.35g/t Au from 84 metres, including 2 metres at 34.88g/t Au; and 12 metres at 3.80g/t Au from 44 metres, including 4 metres at 10.25g/t Au.

Meeka managing director Tim Davidson said that the high gold grades in the drilling are “typical” of the Andy Well mineralisation, but that the 450-metre approximate extension is a “significant increase” to the mine plan.

“The high-grade gold remains open down plunge, and we see strong potential to further expand the resource and production plan in this area,” he said.

“The results support our strategy for Andy Well, which is to focus on drilling and expanding the shallow high-grade gold lodes, within roughly 200 metres of surface.

“These lodes can be accessed from the existing decline (low capital density) and will generate strong cash flow.”

Meeka said that ore development is focused on those southern extensions of the Wilber lode.

While development is exceeding expectations, and it remains typical of Andy Well, the company also said that the site’s mineralisation is often upwards of 100g/t Au within the lode.

Building on the significance of the shallow high-grade intercepts, Meeka said that these will serve as the principal source of underground production over the coming 24 months.

Likewise, underground diamond drilling from Andy Well is currently being processed, with Meeka stating the first results are expected in the March quarter of 2026.

New assays from the 200-metre surface drilling at Andy Well’s underground mine included 1 metre at 10.19g/t Au from 68 metres, as well as 2 metres at 13.86g/t Au from 109 metres, including 1 metre at 26.29g/t Au.

Other notable new assessments are 2 metres at 2.63g/t Au from 97 metres, including 1 metre at 4.75g/t au; and 3 metres at 1.99g/t Au from 114 metres, including 1 metre at 3.97g/t Au.

These hits at Andy Well underground come off a strong October for Meeka, just two months after it delivered impressive high-grade gold results at Turnberry North that signalled scope for material resource upgrade and extended mine life.

Looking ahead, Meeka is continuing its Turnberry surface resource growth drilling for the December quarter in 2025, with the wider Murchison plant expansion pathway to be defined in the June quarter of 2026.

