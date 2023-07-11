SEW-Eurodrive’s new heavy industrial gear service facility in Newcastle is a boon for the region

With an annual output of $42.6 billion, Newcastle is a regional powerhouse with resources and manufacturing driving the local industry.

It thus made sound business sense for SEW Eurodrive to construct a Heavy Industrial Gears Service and Repair Centre in Tomago which is scheduled to open in the second half of 2023. Situated 16km from Newcastle Port, the new facility will serve a range of sectors including manufacturing, resources, bulk materials handling and large conveyor systems used for shipping and export.

Built with an investment of $8 million, SEW-Eurodrive’s new 2700m squared purpose-built state of the art facility will primarily service and repair SEW Eurodrive’s and other original manufacturer’s heavy industrial gear units.

The expansive 2400m squared of service-dedicated floor space will house specialised and bespoke disassembly and assembly equipment including a wash bay, high capacity lifting cranes and a painting line. The facility is also supported by a tailor-made load test cell. The remaining 300m squared is dedicated to office space for engineering and support staff.

To learn more, download the resource below.