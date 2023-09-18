September sees more Rotainers commissioned in outback NSW

Since the delivery of Container Rotation Systems‘ (CRS) first Rotainer Eurospec 38 RS (Reach Stacker) to Broken Hill over 12 months ago, production at the plant has increased dramatically.

Therefore, a second unit was installed to assist with the high duty cycles while guaranteeing constant feed stock into the processing plant.

Unit one is consistently cycling at over 1200 containers per month.

Both units are fitted with CRS’s newly developed, innovative, highly reliable, ‘claw’ lid lifting system that works perfectly for generic style container lids and lock systems.

These Rotainers are highly successful for CRS, being a stand alone unit allows full functionality of the reach stacker while using all functions of the Rotainers operating systems for seamless operations.

Operators feedback confirms the 180 degree rotation, away from the operators is the industry standard for safety, functionality and dust minimisation.

