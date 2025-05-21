Selecting the correct lubricant for machinery

Image: meryll/stock.adobe.com

Selecting the right lubricant is essential for ensuring the longevity and efficiency of machinery. Motion national product manager – lubricants and lubrication equipment and systems Steve Keown highlights the crucial role of lubrication in machinery maintenance.

“The primary function lubricants provide is a film between moving surfaces,” Keown said. “This film reduces friction, cools, and protects these areas.”

This is key to prevent direct metal-to-metal contact, reducing wear, dissipating heat, protecting against rust, corrosion and sealing out contamination. The requirements of each application can be unique; load, environment, temperature, and speed should be taken into account when selecting a product suitable for use along with the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Manufacturing

In environments like manufacturing, particularly in recycling plants where contamination from dirt, debris, and water is prevalent, choosing the right lubricant is essential.

“Lubricants must perform robustly under such challenging conditions,” Keown said. “High-performance lubricants matched to the application are essential for maintaining efficacy on machinery such as conveyor chains and moving parts, ensuring peak operation.

“Additionally, lubricants that create a protective barrier against contaminants help prevent the binding and sticking of moving parts, aiding with smoother operations and extending the lifespan of machinery components.”

Keown reiterated the importance of implementing lubrication management processes.

“Effective lubrication management is vital, involving not only the selection of suitable products but also adherence to regular maintenance schedules to ensure equipment reliability and longevity,” he said.

Mining

In the mining sector, investing in premium lubricants significantly enhances machinery longevity and efficiency. Keown discusses the dual advantages of proper lubricant selection, noting its immediate and long-term impacts on operational efficacy.

