Sefar’s ingenious filtration solution

Sefar is focused on the continuous improvement of filtration processes. Image: Sefar

Sefar’s premium filtration solutions enable mineral processing operations to boost performance and enhance sustainability.

The global mineral processing industry is under the pump to sustainably produce high-quality minerals.

With companies facing profitability challenges due to fluctuating market prices, rising operational costs and strict environmental regulations, it’s never been more important for those on the frontline of mineral production to optimise operational efficiency.

Addressing these issues requires a focus on process optimisation, technology investments, and strategic resource management.

Sefar, which controls every step of its manufacturing process, combines extensive application expertise with a leading fabric portfolio to deliver customised filtration solutions that tackle these core challenges.

By focusing on the continuous improvement of filtration processes, Sefar aims to reduce clients’ total cost of ownership, enabling them to achieve a sustainable and profitable future.

Forming the right partnerships

Establishing partnerships with suppliers is crucial to optimising filtration processes and achieving the best production results. These partnerships ensure access to the latest technologies, materials, and expertise, boosting performance, reducing costs, and enhancing sustainability.

This is where Sefar comes to the fore.

Through its supplier relationships, Sefar has established a product portfolio to combat insufficient filtration retention and accelerate separation for increased capacity and high-maintenance demands.

Sefar clients are finding they can quickly identify the root causes of their issues, pinpointing key areas of concern and implementing tailored solutions.

This includes a prominent alumina producer, which saved $300,000 in filter cloth expenses by adopting Sefar’s solutions.

By rigorously analysing the client’s processes, Sefar developed a specialised cloth for the alumina industry, one that not only vastly outperforms previous materials but also promotes enhanced flow throughout its operational lifespan.

Alumina production

Matching the correct fabric with the filtration process specifications is key to achieving higher flow rate, filtrate quality, cloth longevity, cake release, and cleaning efficiency of alumina.

Sefar’s fabric demonstrated exceptional recovery from over-flocculation events, showing significantly improved durability after caustic washing. The previous fabric typically lasted 1800 hours, while the new Sefar fabric lasted 3000 hours on average, marking a substantial increase in performance.

Once the new filter cloth was implemented and the much-improved filtration process was in place, additional steps were taken to see how downtime and maintenance could be lowered.

When fitting, cloth closure was more difficult due to the fabric being thicker and more slippery. It was therefore more difficult to install filter media.

In response, Sefar introduced a zipper closure for the alumina industry’s commonly used Kelly filter, eliminating the ergonomic difficulties and assembly time that come with a stapled closure.

The zipper closure delivers more closure consistency of the filter media, achieving improved tightness and conformity. It also saves time, removing the need to apply thousands of staples to filter media, improving workplace sustainability in the process.

With close-fitting zipper lugs, the zipper closure doesn’t require a cloth flap to prevent solids from passing through the zip itself, saving on materials while preventing operational headaches.

Combine Sefar’s patented fabric with the zipper closure and alumina producers have access to a solution that will save them time and significant capital and operational expenditure.

The innovative cloth from Sefar might be slightly more expensive due to its extra thickness and quality, but it has significantly lowered the total cost of ownership, resulting in a marked reduction in overall filtration expenditure.

Understanding specific filtration needs

Whether you’re a technician installing filter media or a chemical or metallurgical engineer supervising the entire mineral production process, a comprehensive understanding of your operation is crucial.

According to Sefar Oceania managing director Max Wijasuriya, it’s not enough to simply solely focus on the filter cloth’s performance; achieving optimal separation of your final product requires a keen awareness of how every element of your process interacts.

“We work closely with our customers, applying a holistic approach to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of their processes,” Wijasuriya said.

“It’s the people at Sefar that sets us apart. Our domain expertise and commitment to finding innovative solutions has seen us work with some of the biggest players in mineral processing. Many people don’t realise that Sefar is nearly 200 years old and comes with a pedigree of knowledge and capability that is second to none.”

In developing its products, Sefar controls every step in the manufacturing process, whether the company is selecting polymer for yarn production, weaving, finishing and fabricating the final filtration product, or anything in-between.

This provides Sefar complete traceability of all critical parts, meaning the company has full oversight of product quality and can certify performance and reliability.

Sefar’s solution

By applying its holistic approach, Sefar is helping mining companies all across the world improve their processes, with its fabric excelling in a range of filtration processes, including copper, lead, zinc, gold, titanium dioxide, and lithium applications, to name a few.

Whether a company is producing alumina using Kelly leaf filters, extracting lithium from spodumene with vacuum filters, or dewatering tailings for dry stacking, among other applications, Sefar has the solutions to support a more efficient, cost-effective and sustainable mineral processing operation.

This feature appeared in the April 2025 issue of Australian Mining.