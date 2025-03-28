Secure your tickets for WA Mining Conference

Image: Prime Creative Media

After a sold-out show in 2024, the WA Mining Conference and Exhibition (WA Mining) will return to Perth from October 8–9, once again transforming the city into the focal point of mining for two days.

With WA being a powerhouse of Australia’s resources sector, the strategically located event attracts key players from the state’s mining industry in one convenient location.

Building on the success of last year’s event, 2025 is taking things up a notch, delivering more thought-leading content, key exhibitors and significant players than ever before.

Dredge Robotics commercial manager (west coast) Barry Steed said the event enabled the company to connect with major mining companies who were interested in the company’s tech.

“We’re pretty well established in the WA market across the bulk of the miners, but you come to these shows and there’s always someone new and different,” he said.

“It’s a good way to condense a lot into a fairly short period of time.”

Blackwoods national account manager Luke Bodel said there were a lot of networking opportunities and people to talk to and connect with at the 2024 event.

“Mining in WA and across Australia is very regional based – it’s very hard and costly to visit everyone in the sector,” he said.

“These events give you an opportunity to draw those people into one room to capture as much as you can, in a streamlined way to allow you to follow up later.”

RaptorTech co-founder and chief technology officer Aaron Lock said that the boosted exposure from events like WA Mining deliver in what can be a challenging marketplace.

“Brand recognition is really important, it’s about people knowing you’re there,” Lock said.

“We’ve got people that saw us last year – they’ve come back this year and they’ve seen how much our stuff’s evolved and are really interested in working with us.”

