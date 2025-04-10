Secure your early-bird tickets for PNG Expo

Image: Prime Creative Media

Early-bird tickets for the PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) are now available.

Returning to Port Moresby from July 2–3, PNG Expo assembles the industrial, mining and resources industries of PNG into one convenient location to create a marketplace where serious business is done.

Combining an extensive exhibition floor with a thought-leading conference program and unmatchable networking opportunities, PNG Expo is the must-attend event for anyone looking to do business in PNG.

With industry trailblazers like Metso, Blackwoods, Sandvik, Dreager, Lincom, the Mineral Resources Authority, and Putzmeister already locking in their involvement, this is an event you cannot afford to miss.

Key industry association for the Australian mining equipment, technology and services (METS) sector, Austmine, has thrown its support behind PNG Expo once again, with manager – international projects, Sheldon Varcoe, saying that anyone involved in the PNG mining value chain would gain value from attending the event.

“There are substantial opportunities to deepen collaboration across the Australian and PNG mining ecosystems to support safe, sustainable and productive operations, and the PNG Expo showcases the latest solutions that will usher in this change,” Varcoe said.

Varcoe said the 2024 event provided a fantastic opportunity to explore the products and services being utilised in PNG, as well as the chance to develop new partnerships with potential distributors and representatives working in-market.

“These events provide an opportunity to highlight the latest trends and technological advancements in the PNG mining industry,” he said.

“PNG Expo allows key stakeholders to come together to expand collaborations and contribute to a sustainable future for the PNG resources sector and its communities.”

