Second gold pour at Blackjack

Native Mineral Resources (NMR) has successfully completed its second gold pour at its Blackjack gold operations in Queensland.

The pour, completed on September 29 and derived from blended mineralised waste material processed during ramp-up of operations, made three gold doré bars totalling 393 ounces (oz) in weight.

Gold production for the month, NMR said, generated cash receipts of over $3 million and puts the total cash received since production began in July at $4,009,249 – with over 10,000 dry metric tonnes being milled at the project to date, with a recovery of 95.96 per cent.

This strong metallurgical performance demonstrates the circuit’s efficiency and stability, the company said.

Further smelting days are planned for mid and late October and will transition to higher-grade ore from the Blackjack pit blended with feed from the Far Fanning mine, which boasts a mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 2.3 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.84g/t gold for 138,000oz of gold.

“The completion of a second pour in September…marks another positive step in Blackjack’s ramp-up. Importantly, from October onwards, we will move away from mineralised waste and begin processing higher-grade ore from Blackjack and Far Fanning, which is expected to further lift production and revenue,” NMR managing director Blake Cannavo said.

“With more than $4 million in cash now received, September marks a pivotal milestone for NMR as we establish consistent cash flow from operations. Delivering a month-to-date recovery of nearly 96 per cent underlines the strength of our processing circuit and gives us confidence as we step forward.

“We are entering a new phase where higher grade ore feed will drive higher outputs. The team has delivered exceptionally well to reach this point, and we are excited about the growth opportunities ahead,” he said.

