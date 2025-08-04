Screen media trusted by Australia’s flagship quarries and mining sites

Image: Tega Losugen

Tega OptiScreen is delivering significant increases in wear life, uptime, and cost efficiency at some of Australia’s largest and most demanding aggregate operations.

In one high-output application, OptiScreen panels outperformed the previous screen media with a 200 per cent increase in wear life, extending from six months to 18 months (and counting), as well as 60,000 tonnes of additional throughput and improved productivity.

Fewer changeouts and significantly longer performance cycles translate to increased uptime, improved cost efficiency and greater operational predictability.

OptiScreen panels are custom designed for each site’s screening requirements, featuring tailored aperture configurations and panel construction that enhance efficiency and extend durability.

Key benefits include:

Correct aperture selection for improved screen efficiency

Elimination of clogging and blinding

Optimised open area for higher throughput

Faster, easier panel replacement

Longer wear life using advanced materials

Maintained aperture integrity throughout the panel lifespan.

Engineered for primary, secondary and tertiary screening, OptiScreen supports applications such as sorting, classifying, dewatering, scalping and de-sliming. Panels are available in rubber, rubber/ceramic and polyurethane, with aperture options to suit a wide range of materials.

From banana screens to trommels, OptiScreen is trusted across various applications in aggregates, lithium, iron ore, coal, and mineral sands.

For more information, contact Tega Losugen Australia on (08) 9414 7922, or visit the Tega website.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.