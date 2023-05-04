Scientific AI meets chemistry with BASF

Artificial intelligence is playing an increasing role in modern mining.

Global mining solutions company BASF, in partnership with IntelliSense.io, is utilising scientific artificial intelligence technology to optimise ore processing operations.

With innovative products, global field support and leading technical expertise, BASF is providing advanced technological solutions aimed at improving margins by increasing throughput and recovery across the hydrometallurgical mining process.

This extends throughout operations, from stockpile and the ore that feeds the plant to leaching to solvent extraction to grinding to flotation to solid–liquid separation to tailings management.

“We are involved in the provision of mining chemistry and mining solutions globally,” BASF regional head of digitalisation Ken Plozza told Australian Mining.

“A significant aspect of our value proposition to the market is not just the chemistry itself, but how the chemistry interacts with the operational process.

“Or, more specifically, how the process actually responds to the chemistry – as a two-way street – with all the challenges associated in providing both a chemical and a value-add solution.”

BASF and IntelliSense.io partnered to create a synergy that brings together mining process knowledge with chemistry, software, and scientific AI (artificial intelligence) dedicated to the mining industry.

“Together we deliver what mining professionals need. From the real-world on-ground experience to operational excellence, we have eyes and ears on the needs of the industry,” Plozza said.

“Our collaboration became stronger with BASF Venture Capital leading a strategic investment round in IntelliSense.io, which increased its applications portfolio and supports its distribution capacity across the world.”

Announced in mid-2020, the exclusive partnership – known as the ‘BASF Intelligent Mine powered by IntelliSense.io’ – effectively combines BASF’s expertise in mineral processing and ore beneficiation chemistry with IntelliSense.io’s data analytics and Scientific AI technology.

“IntelliSense.io are able to produce real-time recommendations derived from our chemical processes,” Plozza said.

BASF’s Intelligent Mine brings smart technologies and smart people together. It is designed to support across architecture design and implementation, project management, configuration, training, process optimisation, data integration and migration according to each operation’s specific needs.

The company’s mine and metals experts deliver answers to help customers, and BASF said its chemistry expertise – now enhanced by IntelliSense.io’s mining AI – has saved $4 billion across 200 operations.

“In essence, it’s a product-based approach where our first principals’ knowledge of how chemical interactions work combines with industrial AI, together referred to as Scientific AI, leading to far more successful optimisation outcomes,” Plozza said.

Process optimisation is underpinned by brains.app, a real-time decision-making software platform that collects, cleans, interpolates, and assimilates a federated data lake ready for AI.

“As the mining industry collects a significant amount of data, the key is to produce value from this almost limitless resource,” Plozza said.

The platform incorporates a material handling model that tracks material flows and geometallurgical and physical properties with associated uncertainty from the pit throughout each of the unit operations in the processing plant, providing real-time information and predictions on when material will arrive at a particular point.

It also tracks and predicts the effect of incoming material on processes in real-time, known as material influence.

Another platform technology is the dual modelling approach that combines machine learning and first principal models to create Scientific AI that powers the BASF Intelligent Mine out-of-the-box optimisation applications.

These applications have been proven at Tier 1 mining operations and have established the BASF Intelligent Mine approach as a unique solution that delivers proven results.

Virtual sensors are a further platform technology. These provide the output of a digital asset, as well as a real-time model output based on dynamic and static inputs that can be used in operational and financial decision-making, automated control, and machine learning and empirical simulation-based prediction models.

These virtual sensors differentiate from ‘soft sensors’ as they are processed in the cloud, with the benefit of constant retraining and re-calibration. The accuracy and robustness of the outputs is cross verified using equivalent outputs of parallel models, and their deployment within a mine site is non-intrusive.

The data generated by hard and soft sensors can be used to reconcile production metrics, creating a single source of truth for the mining operation. This reconciliation decreases the total uncertainty of data along the value chain to produce a coherent data set that can confidently be used in reporting and in enhanced re-optimisation of mine planning.

The BASF Intelligent Mine value model accurately calculates and, when paired with the digital process model, predicts asset-based operating unit costs using dynamic financial variables.

The data is organised into a connected virtual asset or metric structure. In this structure, data of varying resolution is filtered practically and statistically through the BASF Intelligent Mine data quality model, which ensures only quality data is used in process simulation.

The Scientific AI solutions are based on a hybrid cloud architecture, enabling on-site and cloud deployments, to help mining industry partners accelerate their digitalisation programs in their operations.

The BASF Intelligent Mine is driving efficiency gains throughout mining operations across the globe, including in places such as Chile, Brazil, South Africa, Australia and in other locations.

“Our scientific AI generates a significant amount of value connecting the chemistry with the operational processes in real-time. As such, the information that’s generated is far more precise,” Plozza said.

