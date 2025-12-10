Scholarship builds Whitsundays mining talent

Image: James Cook University

Whitsundays school leavers can now access $25,000 in support to study science and environmental fields at James Cook University (JCU) through a new North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT) scholarship.

The NQXT Whitsunday Futures Education Grant provides two students annually with a $4500 bursary over three years, easing the financial pressure of relocating for full-time study and offering industry experience at the North Queensland Export Terminal.

NQXT general manager Mark Smith said the initiative strengthens the future workforce.

“Global demand for thermal coal…continues to grow as populations increase, more people enter the middle classes, and the use of energy-intensive technologies like AI develops,” he said.

“We have a responsibility to our stakeholders to invest in the technology, systems, and infrastructure required to meet that demand, as well as any new export commodities that may emerge, and this scholarship is an important part of making sure we have the pipeline of local talent to support operations well into the future.”

The terminal, which handles more than 30 million tonnes of coal annually, underpins Queensland’s mining supply chain, supports hundreds of local jobs and contributes significantly to state royalties.

JCU vice chancellor professor Simon Biggs said the university was delighted to partner with NQXT and help provide an avenue for students in Central Queensland to continue their education at the highest level.

“Scholarship recipients will gain hands-on exposure, mentorship, and networking opportunities at NQXT, helping build the skills required to support Central Queensland’s resources sector,” he said.

Eligible students must live within the Whitsunday Regional Council area, including Bowen, Airlie Beach, Proserpine and Collinsville.

Applications for the NQXT Whitsunday Futures Education Grant close January 16, 2026.