Schlam Payload joins global manufacturing group, USCO ITR

Image: Schlam

Schlam Payload is preparing for further international expansion following its acquisition by USCO ITR, a multinational market leader in aftermarket and OEM (original equipment manufacturer) machinery parts.

Founded in Perth in 2016 by local entrepreneur Ryan Schlam, Schlam Payload has evolved from a regional player into a global innovator, supplying customised products to more than 100 open-pit mines across five continents.

As part of the USCO ITR Group, the company will be better equipped to invest in new capabilities and further develop its market footprint.

“USCO ITR brings a global presence, manufacturing expertise and steel product technology,” Schlam Payload executive chair and group chief executive officer David Haslett said.

“When combined with our products and whole-life-cycle services, this will provide significantly greater value for our customers.”

USCO ITR is a private company headquartered in Italy and a global manufacturer and supplier of parts for mobile construction, earthmoving and mining equipment. Schlam Payload will continue to operate autonomously within the Group, retaining its specialist focus on mining products.

“It’s an opportunity for our business to keep running our course while gaining the support of a global manufacturer,” Haslett added.

Schlam manufactures lightweight Hercules mining truck beds for haulage trucks ranging from 100 tonnes to over 300 tonnes capacity and Barracuda loading attachments for 100- to 600-tonne excavators, loaders and backhoes.

The transaction was initiated through an international share sale process managed by corporate advisors, Gresham Partners. The sale price is confidential.