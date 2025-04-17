Schlam launches the Hercules Ultra

The Hercules Ultra bed underwent extensive field trials at Glencore Coal’s Ravensworth operation. Image: Schlam

Schlam is driving a new era of ultra-class mining truck innovation.

As the demand for greater efficiency and productivity in mining operations escalates, Schlam continues to lead the charge in designing and delivering innovative solutions for the mining industry.

The introduction of the Hercules Ultra, an advanced truck bed designed for ultra-class mining trucks, marks the latest milestone in Schlam’s evolution as a global leader in load and haul attachments.

Schlam’s commitment to innovation, customer collaboration and strong engineering principles has resulted in a product that is set to redefine industry standards.

A legacy of innovation

Schlam’s Hercules range has built a strong reputation for delivering performance improvements across the mining industry.

Mining operators across the world have seen payload productivity improvements of up to 22 per cent, significant maintenance cost reductions, and enhanced fatigue life and asset longevity.

The introduction of the Hercules Ultra is the latest step in Schlam’s commitment to evolving and enhancing mining truck solutions, bringing these same benefits to the next generation of ultra-class mining trucks.

The evolution of the Hercules range

The Hercules range has seen continuous improvements since its inception, driven by Schlam’s focus on innovation and listening to the needs of its clients.

Schlam works closely with its clients to understand their challenges and uses strong engineering principles to develop products that provide lasting solutions. This customer-centric approach has made Schlam a leading supplier of mining truck beds in Australia and a key supplier to autonomous mining truck fleets worldwide.

Schlam’s Hercules mining truck dump beds consistently outperform all alternatives, offering increased payload capacity, reduced maintenance, and lower overall operating costs.

The Hercules range has proven its worth on a global scale, and with the Hercules Ultra, Schlam has raised the bar once again.

Schlam introduced the Hercules EXO in 2022, a product designed specifically for the iron ore sector. This product has offered a single-use truck bed with reduced weight and longer service life, resulting in over 10 per cent increased payload capacity, making it a preferred dump bed for iron ore miners worldwide.

The backbone of large-scale mining operations

Ultra-class mining trucks are the largest and most powerful haulage vehicles serving the global mining industry. These trucks, which include models such as the Caterpillar 797F, Komatsu 980E-5, and Liebherr T 284, are designed to carry payloads up to 400 tonnes.

Used predominantly in large-scale mining operations like coal, iron ore, gold and copper mines, ultra-class haul trucks are essential to maximising productivity and reducing haulage costs, including fuel, per tonne.

Ultra-class mining trucks are the workhorses of mining, and as such, the demand for solutions that can further optimise their performance is critical.

The introduction of the Hercules Ultra comes at a time when mining companies are pushing for more efficient, higher-performing solutions to meet the demands of modern mining operations.

With the mining industry’s growing adoption of automation and fleet management technologies, ultra-class trucks are becoming increasingly sophisticated, making the need for equally advanced accessories like truck beds even more important.

Evolution in action

The development of the Hercules Ultra was driven by an increasing need for stronger, lighter, and more efficient dump beds for ultra-class trucks.

Schlam understood that as payloads increase and larger truck models are introduced to the market, the need for stronger, lighter, and more efficient truck beds was essential.

This led the company to develop the Hercules Ultra, the next step in the evolution of the Hercules range, representing a major leap forward in terms of payload capacity, durability, and performance.

Combined with Schlam’s extensive experience in developing solutions for large-scale mining operations, the Hercules Ultra builds on the DNA of the Hercules EXO.

“The Hercules Ultra demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement,” Schlam global product manager Tom Smith said. “We utilised our extensive product knowledge and engineering capability to solve the unique challenges these high-payload trucks face.”

The Hercules Ultra maintains all of the lightweight product benefits of the Hercules bed, but with structural upgrades to withstand the fatigue challenges associated with the increased payloads of ultra-class trucks. Engineered to operate for 25,000 hours maintenance free, with the goal of extending that to 30,000 hours, mining operators can rely on the Hercules Ultra for long-term performance.

The Ultra advantage

One of the defining features of the Hercules Ultra is its ability to combine strength and weight reduction.

Schlam achieved this balance by reinforcing high-stress areas to maintain structural integrity while eliminating unnecessary components to reduce weight, resulting in a stronger and lighter truck bed that offers increased payload capacity without compromising durability.

The Hercules Ultra’s design represents the next generation of mining truck beds, tailored to meet the evolving demands of the ultra-class haul truck segment. Whether it’s maximising payload, improving fatigue life, or reducing maintenance costs, the Hercules Ultra delivers a comprehensive solution for mining operators looking to optimise their fleets.

Glencore partnership

The development of the Hercules Ultra was supported by Schlam’s ongoing relationship with Glencore Coal. Extensive field trials were conducted at Glencore’s Ravensworth operation in New South Wales, providing valuable insights that helped refine the final product.

“We are truly grateful to Glencore Coal for assisting with our trial,” Smith said. “Their input was invaluable in helping us refine a product that meets the specific needs of the ultra-class truck market.”

A spokesperson for Glencore Coal’s Ravensworth open cut mine said the Hercules Ultra has already proven its worth in increasing production capabilities.

“We wanted a Hercules product that delivered increased production capabilities while maintaining the same features and benefits as the original range,” he said. “The trial showed that the Hercules Ultra could deliver on that requirement.

“We’ve recommended expanding its use across our other operations and regard it as a product that contributes to our commitment of sustainable and responsible resource extraction.”

A bright future

The Hercules Ultra represents Schlam’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation. As the global leader in load and haul attachments, Schlam’s latest offering is set to transform the ultra-class haul truck segment, providing miners with the tools they need to drive productivity, enhance operational efficiency, and meet the growing demands of the industry.

Hercules Ultra truck beds are currently operating across the globe in large-scale mining operations.

With the Hercules Ultra already proving its value in operations around the world, it’s clear that Schlam is driving the next generation of mining truck solutions.

The future of ultra-class haul trucks is here, and with it, the future of mining productivity – powered by Schlam.

This feature appeared in the April 2025 issue of Australian Mining.