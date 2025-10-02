Savannah readies for gold production restart

Image: SPF/shutterstock.com

Savannah Goldfields Limited has reported substantial results from their Big Reef deposit and is now shifting operations to its Electric Light front as it prepares to resume production at its Georgetown Gold Processing Plant.

This comes off 15 reverse circulation (RC) exploration drilling program holes being completed at both Big Reef and Big Reef Extended Prospects, with the drill hole samples collected and delivered to an independent laboratory in Townsville for analysis.

Savannah chief executive officer (CEO) Brad Sampson said that they are “excited to be well underway with exploration drilling in areas with potential to expand our gold inventory”.

“But also to provide near term fee stocks and extend the oxide processing life at the Georgetown Gold Processing Plant,” Sampson said.

As for Electric Light, six RC drill holes are planned for the current campaign to test the down dip and strike extensions of the known gold mineralisation.

After completion of the planned RC drilling, the company plans to mobilise a diamond drill rig to Georgetown in the first half of October to undertake a four-to-eight-hole diamond drilling campaign.

In the meantime, the initial results of the samples from Big Reef are expected within four weeks, with the RC program designed to test portions of the mentioned deposits’ structures where strike extensions of roughly 1500 metres contained anomalous gold that was identified by a rock chip sampling program.

These strike extensions could expand the Big Reef deposit from the existing inferred mineral resource with mining planned to commence in October.

The same strike extensions presented the potential to increase the existing inferred mineral resource of 107,000 tonnes at 3.0 g/t Au containing approximately 10,000 oz Au.

As for Electric Light, the current inferred mineral resource is 388,000 tonnes at 3.7 g/t Au containing 46,000 oz Au.

Electric Light is located 27km north of the company’s Georgetown Gold Processing Plant in far north Queensland, sitting within ML3458 and, the Electric Light Prospect, stretching into EPM8545.

Electric Light Exploration’s current target is 100,000 to 200,000 tonnes at grades between 2.0 and 5.0 g/t Au, containing between 6000 and 32,000 oz Au.

The initial drilling exploration program, which was detailed on 26 September 2025, was stated to conclude within seven days, which would be Friday, 3 October.

