Saturn Metals deploys more drills after significant gold hits Apollo Hill

Image: Marina Kryuchina/shutterstock.com

Additional reverse circulation (RC) drills have been mobilised by Saturn Metals at its Apollo Hill gold project after receiving positive assay results from recent drilling.

Located in Western Australia (WA), the recent results reinforced the company’s potential for higher grades in Iris-Trend to the north, with the key ore-hosting structure extended over an additional 900 metres of strike.

Saturn also said that this demonstrated added potential to extend the 2.24 million-ounce Apollo Hill mineral resource in terms of resource growth and step-out drilling.

Results from Iris Trend were produced from 24 holes totalling 2,876 metres, with the step-out program successful, further delineating the “Iris opportunity” over the additional 900 metres.

Significant hits from the drilling at Iris Trend included one from 3 metres at 387 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold (Au) from 105 metres.

This hit included one from 1 metre at 8.87g/t Au, also from 105 metres.

As for the Apollo Hill main resource, results included one from 8 metres at 2.02g/t Au from 168 metres, within 23 metres at 0.76g/t Au from 153 metres.

Saturn Metals managing director Ian Bamborough said that the assay results and geology intersected in the first-class drilling, alongside the trend to the north of Iris Trend, showcase the need for “immediate” follow-up drilling.

“With this program, we are targeting more shallow, higher-grade Iris-style mineralisation on the edge of the current MRE pit with the potential to positively impact Saturn’s development plans and the upcoming definitive feasibility study for Apollo Hill,” he said.

These significant hits continue, with Iris Trend also delivering one from 4 metres a 1.06g/t Au from 13 metres, within 18 metres at 0.46g/t Au from 8 metres.

Apollo Hill also delivered one from 17 metres at 1.38g/t Au from 300 metres, within 44 metres at 0.67g/t Au from 277 metres.

A step-out extensional diamond drilling operation at this main resource cultivated a hit of 11 metres at 0.75g/t Au from 510 metres, including 1 metre at 6.91g/t Au from 510 metres.

With these finds, Bamborough said that in-fill drilling is continuing to reinforce the at-surface mining potential of Apollo Hill.

“Also, step-out drilling has significantly extended the gold system down dip,” he said.

“With additional rigs now on site and booked, we look forward to delivering further news-flow and results in the coming months.”

