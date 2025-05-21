Saturn gears up for Apollo Hill development

Image: SPF/shutterstock.com

Saturn Metals is accelerating development of its flagship Apollo Hill gold project in Western Australia, with a 2025 pre-feasibility study (PFS) well underway.

Located 60km south-east of Leonora, Apollo Hill boasts a JORC-compliant mineral resource of 2.03 million ounces (Moz) of gold across measured, indicated and inferred categories.

The company highlighted its central position at the Melbourne Mining Club as a “world class multi-million ounce gold province” and described Apollo Hill as a “long term strategic sized asset with clear growth potential”.

The project has a mine life of 10 years, with production totalling 93.9 million tonnes (Mt) at 0.54 grams per tonne (g/t) for 1.6Moz of contained gold, with 122,000 ounces (oz) per annum recovered in low-cost production scenario.

Metallurgical testing has revealed strong gold recoveries and simple mineralogy, with 88 per cent gold recovery in columns at completion at 4mm crush, with the ore described as “simple fresh rock, free gold in quartz mineralogy rock; easy liberation, strong percolation, low re-agent, low agglomeration”.

The project’s economics also appear robust, at a base case gold price of $2665/oz, Apollo Hill has an estimated pre-tax net present value (NPV) of $388 million and internal rate of return (IRR) of 30 per cent.

There is based on a payback period of 2.8 years, as a gold price sensitivity analysis at $3500/oz showed a potential NPV of $1.08 billion and IRR of 62 per cent.

Saturn is working to deliver the PFS by the December 2025 quarter and is assessing staged development options.

“The PFS will consider staged development opportunities that may offer an earlier path to gold production and lower initial capital requirements,” the company said.

With 60,000m of drilling underway and multiple rigs on site, Saturn is laying the groundwork for a major new gold operation in the Goldfields region of WA.