Santos pens first-of-its-kind Traditional Owner agreement

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Santos has announced the first stage of a “first-of-its-kind” program that sees Cooper Basin Traditional Owners manager their Country, with the first wave of recruits now trained and on the ground.

In collaboration with Beach Energy, Santos is investing up to $12 million in a five-year program that will see more than 15 Indigenous rangers care for more than 130,000 square metres of land that spans from the top of South Australia to Queensland’s south-west.

The agreement sits with five different Traditional Owner groups with the goal of enhancing environmental protection of the area and help conserve cultural heritage.

“We’ve been working in the Cooper Basin for more than 70 years and have a deep respect for the Boonthamurra, Dieri, Kullilli, Wongkumara and Yandruwandha Yawarrawarrka groups,” Santos chief operating officer Australia PNG upstream oil and gas Brett Darley said in a statement.

“We acknowledge their rich and diverse histories and want to help them strengthen their connection to country.

“Our investment is creating local employment pathways for all five Traditional Owner groups in the Cooper Basin. Purposeful work can make a real difference, with potential flow-on effects that can span generations,” he said.

The rangers were trained at Camooweal Ranger Camp on Indjalandji-Dhidhanu Country near Mt Isa with training providing a “valuable opportunity for young Indigenous people to connect with their culture while protecting the environmental heritage”.

“This partnership marks a significant step in building stronger relationships, mutual respect and reconnecting with our Country to preserve it for future generations,” Cooper Basin ranger support services company chair Ron Saltner said.

“Through ongoing engagement and collaboration, the ranger program will protect the environment and cultural heritage of the world’s oldest continuous living culture, while creating meaningful employment for our people.”

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