Sandvik unleashes its AutoMine Surface Fleet

Image: Sandvik

Sandvik is shaping the future of autonomous surface drilling with the launch of its AutoMine Surface Fleet.

The solution enables operators to manage more than 15 Sandvik i-series drill rigs from any connected location. Built to boost productivity and reduce downtime, particularly during shift changes, the system provides a flexible and integrated automation solution.

“The system is fully compatible with the AutoMine Universal Station, allowing the operation of both boom and rotary drills even in challenging environments, such as rock and weather conditions,” Sandvik mining surface automation product line manager Severi Eerola said.

“This ensures every shift can be run at optimal performance, regardless of the conditions, by providing a fully integrated solution that allows mining operations to run continuously and efficiently, even during blast breaks.”

The system includes FleetFlex functionality, allowing seamless transfer of drill rigs between stations. This gives operators greater control over larger fleets with improved efficiency, whether operating from on-site or remote city-based control centres.

The groundbreaking fleet also integrates AutoCycle capabilities for near-continuous operation with minimal human input. Tasks such as stabilising, collaring, drilling, pipe handling, hole finishing and tramming are automated for safe and efficient drilling.

Operators can manage individual rigs or the entire bench, benefiting from advanced positioning, obstacle detection and automated drilling features.

Extensive trials at Boliden’s Kevitsa open-pit mine in northern Finland have demonstrated the technology’s value in complex geological conditions.

“The AutoMine Surface Fleet solution has enabled us to optimise our operations under these demanding conditions,” Boliden Kevitsa drilling development manager Juha Ranta said.

“The ability for operators to seamlessly switch to remote control, along with the strong aftermarket support from Sandvik, has been instrumental in maintaining high performance.”

