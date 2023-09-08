Sandvik to replace MACA fleet

Australian mining, civil and minerals processing contracting group MACA has selected Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions to supply nine new surface drill rigs.

The rigs will serve as a complete replacement for an aging mixed surface fleet at the Gruyere open-pit gold mine in the Western Australian Goldfields.

MACA, a subsidiary of Thiess Group, was recently awarded a five-year contract extension at the mine.

The company has provided various services at Gruyere, a joint venture between Gold Fields and Gold Road Resources, since the contractor initiated bulk earthworks in 2017.

Gruyere is expected to produce an annual average of 350,000 ounces of gold through a current mine life of at least 2032.

The replacement rigs include include six Sandvik DR410i rotary blasthole drills, two Leopard DI650i down-the-hole (DTH) drill rigs and a Pantera DP1500i top hammer drill rig.

Sandvik DR410i rotary blasthole drill rigs are designed for rotary and DTH holes up to 254 millimetres, with a mast offering a first pass capability of 14 meters and a max depth of 32.3 meters.

The Leopard DI650i is a self-contained, crawler-mounted DTH drill rig designed for high-capacity production drilling applications.

Pantera DP1500i is a hydraulic, self-propelled top hammer drill rig used for production or pre-split drilling in large quarries or open pit mines and construction sites.

Founded in 2002, MACA specialises in mining, crushing, civil construction, infrastructure and mineral processing.

The company employs more than 3000 people across operations in Australia and internationally.

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group, a global supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries.