Sandvik to provide greater data management underground

Sandvik has expanded the capabilities of its Newtrax mining data platform, providing operators greater manual data management in underground mines.

The Newtrax control room editor is a new feature designed to provide mine sites with “seamless” data management, even in offline environments.

In a new addition to the mining data platform, manual workflows can now be digitised and read-and-write capabilities can be extended underground to update and view asset locations on a three-dimensional map.

Operators are also able to capture machine health data linked to maintenance actions and connect to any data source through active web forms, helping to ensure information remains accurate, consistent and actionable.

This, the company say, enables users to create, update and delete data without network connectivity – ensuring continuous and reliable access to crucial information.

The control room editor strengthens data validation by comparing manually entered data with automatically collected telemetry to reduce information gaps and enhancing confidence in decision-making.

“By allowing users to capture and validate data offline, we’re enabling mines to achieve a new level of reliability and accuracy in their data management,” Sandvik head of mining data platform automation Lior Herman said.

The technology has been tested with one of Sandvik’s major customers in Southeast Asia, with users being able to maintain complete visibility and control of their operations in areas with low connectivity.

“Innovation in underground mining is about combining automation with advanced data solutions to enable users to make better use of the data available to them,” Sandvik Mining director of global automation product line, research and development Ville Svensberg said.

“Newtrax Control Room Editor closes the gap between telemetry and manual input, giving mines the ability to digitize workflows, validate information from multiple sources and maintain accurate asset and equipment records even in challenging connectivity conditions. This ensures that data-driven decision-making remains uninterrupted and reliable.”

