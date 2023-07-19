Sandvik reaches key milestone in Schenck integration

(L–R): Brian Morante, Aaron Meredith, Martin Burgman and Ramona Mysliwitz.

On November 1 2022, the global mineral processing related business of the Schenck Process Group – SP Mining, was acquired by global, high-tech engineering group Sandvik AB.

The company provides enhanced productivity, profitability and sustainability solutions for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries through its three business areas: metal cutting and machining solutions, mining and rock solutions and rock processing solutions.

Each business area has several divisions which are responsible for the research and development, production and sales of its respective products and services.

Since the acquisition, Sandvik has been focused on bringing together its expertise in crushing with the screening, feeding, weighing and loading know-how of Schenck Process Mining.

According to Sandvik, the union between its rock processing solutions business area and SP Mining will allow it to provide even more value to the mining industry.

SP Mining president Asia Pacific Terese Withington said that the scale of Sandvik’s operations and commercial reach will help to accelerate the combined innovation portfolio of Sandvik rock processing solutions and SP Mining. Withington said that together, the company aims to deliver even better digitalisation, sustainability, and productivity solutions.

“Since we became part of Sandvik’s rock processing solutions business late last year, we have been working through the integration process which will eventually see SP Mining become a seamless part of the Sandvik organisation,” she said.

“Our Australian operations are the largest part of SP Mining’s global business, employing around 450 industry professionals. As such, Australia is playing a key role in the overall integration.”

In August, the company will reach a significant integration milestone with around 50 of its Australian employees moving from their combined sales, engineering, services and research and development facility in Beresfield, New South Wales, to the Sandvik Hunter Valley site in Heatherbrae.

The Heatherbrae complex houses several Sandvik divisions and according to Withington, the move provides excellent opportunities for the business.

“The scale of the Heatherbrae complex is impressive. It caters well to the needs of our people as well as to our future growth ambitions,” she said. “This is a very positive move, which will bring our people even closer to our customers in the Hunter region.

“As we move through our integration, we continue to look forward to servicing the needs of our customers and remain fully focussed on the delivery of high-quality equipment, consumables, OEM spare parts and services to help them achieve their business objectives.”