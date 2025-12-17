Sandvik partners with Northern Star for underground fleet investment

Image: Sandvik

Global engineering solutions provider Sandvik has partnered with one of Australia’s leading gold producers as a service partner for its underground operations in Western Australia.

The Toro TH663i underground trucks, LH621i and LH517i have been selected by Northern Star Resources, with orders for the machines being made in the fourth quarter of this year.

Expected delivery of the machinery will commence in the first quarter of 2026 and are set to continue throughout the year.

The i-series platforms – Toro TH663i, Toro LH621i and Toro LH517i – are engineered for the most demanding underground mining environments. They offer advanced connectivity, real-time analytics, automation readiness and superior maintainability, enabling high payloads, lower operating cost per tonne and safer work sites.

It’s understood Sandvik’s Australian service capability and local presence will support Northern Star throughout equipment delivery, commissioning and ongoing lifecycle management.

“We are proud to partner with Northern Star on this significant fleet investment,” Sandvik business line manager – load & haul Andrew Dawson said.

“This order underlines our commitment to delivering equipment and services that help our customers meet their productivity, safety and sustainability targets in underground operations.”

Northern Star hosts a number of production centres and development projects across Western Australia, including Kalgoorlie, Yandal and the Hemi project.

Sandvik is a key leader in mining digitisation and focuses on optimising processes for customers. Their offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing.

