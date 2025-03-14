Sandvik levels up drilling performance

The Sandvik DD212 development drill rig. Image: Sandvik

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions has launched a drilling performance upgrade package for its DD210 narrow vein underground drill rig, designed for operations in confined areas.

The Sandvik DD210 rig is a compact and flexible single-boom electro-hydraulic jumbo ideal for tunnelling and mining development in cross sections up to 24m².

Equipped with a narrow vein carrier and compact telescopic drilling module, the Sandvik DD210 upgrade features the THC561 control system for maximum drilling efficiency and accuracy.

According to Sandvik, combining the THC561 control system with the RDX5 top hammer rock drill will deliver a 15 per cent increase in penetration rate compared to the previous version of Sandvik DD210.

“The upgraded version of Sandvik DD210 is more robust, featuring a new carrier while retaining the same versatility and mobility in confined tunnels,” Sandvik said.

“The new carrier offers better serviceability and maintenance from the ground level, plus improved safety for operators with options such as access protector (for underground drills) and the Stage V engine.”

The improved Sandvik DD210 also offers operators extended component lifetime with reduced wear on the rock drill and rock tools. The machine can also be fitted with the narrow vein package, which offers a boom fitted with double roll over and telescopic feed for face drilling, cross cutting, bolting or long hole applications.

In other Sandvik news, the company recently launched the fourth drill rig under its x-series rotary blasthole line and released the latest capability of its iSURE (intelligent Sandvik underground rock excavation) drill and blast software.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.