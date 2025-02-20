Sandvik launches tunnelling game-changer

Image: Albin Marciniak/stock.adobe.com

Sandvik has introduced its iNav total station to the wider mining industry, its latest solution in automating drill rig navigation for tunnelling drills.

The iNav solution gives the operator command of the total station device directly from the onboard user interface in the drill cabin.

Using an illustrative view displayed on the drill rig interface, the operator can confidently verify that the rig has been positioned accurately before commencing drilling.

“The introduction of iNav total station will increase productivity and streamline operations by integrating the steps in the navigational process,” Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions product manager for tunnelling drills Sirpa Launis said.

“Utilising total station measurement, Sandvik iNav is the most accurate positioning method in underground operations. When we combine iNav navigation and the boom positioning accuracy of Sandvik i-series drill rigs we have a supreme package for efficient, economical excavation.”

The device is controlled from the drill rig via Bluetooth and is compatible with the Sandvik DrillConnect app enabling the easy transfer of fixed-point coordinates from the surveyor’s computer to the rig’s onboard system.

These coordinates can then be transferred to and from other rigs in the fleet to ensure efficient data sharing and flexibility, streamlining operations.

iNav will be an optional feature on Sandvik DT923i, DI1132i and DT1232i tunnelling jumbos and can be retrofitted to units already in operation.

