Sandvik launches new top hammer drill rig for mining applications

The Sandvik Ranger DX1010i. Image: Sandvik

Sandvik will use CONEXPO‑CON/AGG 2026 to launch its latest surface drill rig, the Ranger DX1010i, designed to deliver greater productivity and drilling reach for mining applications.

The new rig expands the capabilities of Sandvik’s Ranger DXi top hammer drill rig family, introducing a long-feed configuration capable of single-pass drilling up to 6.4 m (21 ft). According to the company, the upgrade enables operators to drill deeper holes while maintaining the wide drilling coverage area the Ranger range is known for.

Sandvik said the Ranger DX1010i builds on the reputation the Ranger DXi series has established at hundreds of worksites worldwide. The machines’ rotating superstructure allows operators to drill more holes from a single set-up, improving efficiency across applications ranging from surface mining to infrastructure projects.

The new model combines that reach with a redesigned long-feed system to maximise drilling continuity and increase drilled metres per shift. At the centre of the drilling package is the RD930 long-piston rock drill, paired with dedicated CT55 and CT67 rock tools designed to optimise shock wave transfer.

Sandvik said the combination improves penetration rates while extending tool life and lowering fuel consumption, delivering a stronger productivity profile for demanding surface mining environments.

To support deeper drilling, the Ranger DX1010i has also received upgrades across its auxiliary systems. The machine features an 11 m³/min (389 cfm) compressor designed to clear deeper holes effectively, while an optional additional water tank can increase onboard capacity to 500 litres, allowing longer continuous drilling cycles when using water flushing.

The rig’s design also focuses heavily on operator comfort and safety. Sandvik has integrated its iCab cabin, offering a quiet and climate-controlled operating environment, along with advanced connectivity for the company’s digital solutions.

Automation features such as improved one-hole automation, collaring automatics and the iClean drilling automation system are designed to simplify operation while improving productivity and data capture.

Sandvik said these digital and automation tools allow operators to drill more efficiently while enabling smoother transfer of production data from the field to the office.

The company will showcase the Ranger DX1010i to the global mining and construction sectors at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in Las Vegas, where it is expected to attract attention from operators looking to increase drilling efficiency in surface mining operations.

