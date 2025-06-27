Sandvik launches new generation of jaw crushers

The CJ613 and CJ615 in warehouse. Image: Sandvik

The new upgraded Sandvik jaw crusher range is another step forward in ensuring even higher Sandvik-grade performance for its customers’ crushing operations.

Meeting new jaw crusher capabilities and design with the existing high safety and productivity standards of the entire Sandvik range was a natural next step.

Sandvik jaw crushers are now better equipped than ever to deliver the performance customers expect from a global leader in mining and quarry solutions.

“Our new upgraded jaw crushers are now more aligned with the full Sandvik range,” Sandvik global product manager jaw crushers Martin Johansson said.

“They give our customers even more ability to secure safety, improve productivity and availability, reduce costs and accelerate sustainability with a partner they can count on.”

The latest Sandvik jaw crushers come complete with all the advanced features customers need for plug-and-play primary and tough material crushing. New and improved Sandvik jaw crushers now include even more of the safety, performance, availability and sustainability benefits customers expect from Sandvik solutions.

These include:

new hydraulic wedge setting adjustment

synchronised retraction arrangement

improved power pack

upgraded guarding

new ACS-j monitoring and control system

clear role-based user documentation.

Upgraded Sandvik jaw crushers are engineered to the same exacting specifications and for seamless compatibility with the full range of Sandvik solutions and now some with a three-year standard warranty.

A safer choice of crusher

The upgrades to Sandvik jaw crushers put even more focus on the commitment to safety that Sandvik is known for.

The ability for hydraulic wedge setting and retraction adjustment reduces operator exposure to unnecessary risk. An improved guarding system advances the unique Sandvik uniform safety-engineering integrated in past solutions, ensuring the new jaw crushers are as safety-first and foremost as customers need them to be.

Tough crushing made easier

New upgraded Sandvik jaw crushers come with a welded main frame and material quality improvements and are delivered complete with everything needed for fast and seamless integration with a customer’s existing operation.

The smaller footprint, uniformity of structural components and parts, logical service access points, and clearer role-based user-friendly documentation ensures shorter times to full productivity with less need for local engineering or additional training.

Sandvik jaw crushers are now also equipped with the new ACS-j system, simplifying monitoring and control of lubrication, hydraulic settings, and eccentric shaft bearing temperature.

The information is accessible through a user-friendly web interface, providing customers with easy oversight and control of components and crushing metrics that helps maintain optimal crushing performance and availability through easy troubleshooting.

Sustainability starts at the crusher

Sandvik is proud of the positive circularity impact it makes through the design, manufacturing and operation of its jaw crushers.

From the high energy efficiency of its main motor to the compact all-in-one footprint to the fully recyclable materials used in its design, manufacturing and operation, Sandvik jaw crushers are a natural fit in sustainable quarry and mining operations.

