Sandvik launches DataDrive’31 to accelerate the digital future of mining

Image: Sandvik

Sandvik has launched DataDrive’31, a major new technology program aimed at accelerating mining’s digital transformation through data-driven innovation.

DataDrive’31 focuses on developing new data-driven technologies and solutions that enhance productivity, safety and sustainability across the entire mining value chain. Key objectives include:

Enabling new services and products through data utilisation and commercialisation.

Integrating data-driven technologies into equipment, operations and aftermarket services to deliver end-to-end digital solutions.

Building predictive and prescriptive operating environments to support smarter, safer and more sustainable mining.

“DataDrive’31 is at the forefront of the technological transformation of the mining industry,” Sandvik mining president Mats Eriksson said.

The six-year program has a total budget of EUR 80 million. Business Finland has granted EUR 16 million in R&D funding for the first three-year phase, with the option to grant an additional EUR 16 million for the subsequent phase.

The remaining funding represents a significant direct investment by Sandvik, underscoring a long-term commitment to technological development and accelerating digitalization. A mid-term review will be conducted after three years to evaluate progress before proceeding to the second phase.

“Business Finland’s support accelerates our planned R&D work in key technology areas and strengthens our competitiveness in global markets. The strong technological expertise of Sandvik in Finland forms the foundation for this investment. DataDrive’31 is a key driver for the growth of our mining business and demonstrates our commitment to leading the industry’s data-driven future.”

Sandvik has a long history of substantial investments in R&D, digitalization, automation and electrification. DataDrive’31 builds on this legacy, ensuring Sandvik continues to lead the technological transformation of the mining industry and deliver future-ready solutions for customers worldwide, maintaining long-term innovation leadership.

