Sandvik joins forces with Sleipner

Image: Sandvik

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions has become a global distribution partner for mobility solutions provider Sleipner.

The strategic collaboration aims to boost customer success by providing integrated solutions that reduce operational costs and enhance productivity.

“This partnership with Sleipner allows us to offer even more complete solutions for our customers,” Sandvik president, surface drilling Petri Virrankoski said.

“This also aligns perfectly with Sandvik’s sustainability strategy by helping us reduce emissions caused by the use of our machinery, where the biggest share of emissions in our value chain are produced, while increasing productivity.”

The joint venture aims to combine the companies’ expertise to increase efficiency and sustainability for mining customers through comprehensive packages that level up mobility solutions for surface drill rigs.

“Sandvik is a natural choice for a global distribution partner for Sleipner, due to the synergies our combined solutions offer,” Sleipner chief executive officer Jukka Koponen said.

“We are confident that Sandvik’s customers will benefit greatly from our mobility solutions. We are on a common mission to make mining more sustainable and improve customers’ competitiveness.”

The partnership is set to deliver solutions that boost the mobility of Sandvik’s surface drill rigs, enabling customers to spend less time tramming and more time working.

Sandvik Financial Services is providing flexible financing options for customers keen to take on the mobility solutions that come from the Sleipner partnership.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.