Sandvik introduces MB672 bolter miner

Sandvik MB672. Image: Sandvik

Sandvik has unveiled its latest innovation in longwall mining.

The MB672 features the latest bolting technologies to increase productivity, improve safety and ergonomics for operators and reduce total cost of ownership.

Building on the proven reliability of the MB670-1, the MB672 introduces Cutronic – a fully automated cutting cycle that enables consistent, faster and more accurate advancement, significantly reducing panel development time in stable ground conditions.

This, Sandvik said, not only enhances operational efficiency but also reduces wear and tear on the MB672, extending its service life and reducing its operational costs.

Operator experience has also been central to the design. The machine can be configured for both high and low seam applications and features an ergonomic operator platform to reduce fatigue and support consistent output in demanding conditions.

“Sandvik pioneered the bolter miner concept more than 30 years ago, and we continue to strengthen our market-leading position with more than 500 bolter miners delivered to our customers around the globe,” Sandvik vice president product line management underground continuous mining Uwe Restner said.

“The new Sandvik MB672 bolter miner is setting a new benchmark in bolting automation to accelerate mining and pave the way for future autonomous machine operation.”

The MB672 complements Sandvik’s complete longwall development offering, which underground excavation, ground support and material loading to transportation and logistics. This, coupled with a comprehensive parts and service offering, helps customers remove risk from their operations.

Highly trained experts and engineers from Sandvik provide the right parts and services for nonstop operation, low operating costs and long service life.

