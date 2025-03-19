Sandvik helps break records in Scandinavia

Image: Sandvik Tools

A record-breaking raise boring achievement in Scandinavia has highlighted the reliability and innovation of Sandvik’s drilling tools.

A 700m ventilation shaft was completed in a single pass for Zinkgruvan Mining in Sweden.

Drillcon Group commenced the project in April 2024 as part of the Dalby mine expansion, which involved drilling an over 700m pilot hole downward before reaming it back up 700m to a 4.1m diameter.

A key to the team’s success was the use of Sandvik’s cutting-edge raise boring tools, including the newly launched Sandvik RR890 pilot bit, an advanced 12EL reamer head, and modernised cutters featuring Sandvik’s PowerCarbide technology.

“Completing a full raise without needing to replace the cutters or service the reamer is a remarkable achievement, and we are thrilled to have the Sandvik raise boring team supporting us in making this happen,” Drillcon Group production manager raise boring Jonas Myrzell said.

Sandvik’s commitment to premium, long-lasting, and high-performance products played a crucial role in the project’s success.

The RR890 pilot bit was equipped with PowerCarbide inserts, full leg protection, and a patented dual-seal roller bearing, resulting in extended service life and improved rock breaking efficiency.

“We are thrilled with the successful raise boring results Drillcon achieved in this project, and the high expectations we had for our optimised raise boring tools were met,” Sandvik product manager raise boring Russell Clayton said.

“Together with Drillcon, we also trialled our upcoming generation of cutters equipped with PowerCarbide inserts, focusing primarily on enhanced wear resistance and extending service life.

“We also upgraded our standard reamer head model based on field experience in general, and close collaboration with Drillcon, to meet the specific needs of this raise.”

The pilot bit was shown to increase performance by 69 per cent, in comparison to previous Sanvik models, and the reaming lasted the entire 700m pass without needing to change a single cutter.

“With the tools from Sandvik lasting a full +700-meter raise, we can confidently tick all the boxes,” Myrzell said.

“Not only did we save over three weeks in service time, but we also avoided having our operators underground, mitigating the risks associated with tool changes, heavy equipment handling and potential hazards from falling rocks.”